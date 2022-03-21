Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized since Friday because of an an infection, the excessive court docket stated Sunday.

The 73-year-old was admitted into Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court docket stated.

The court docket didn’t elaborate on the kind of an infection Thomas was affected by or clarify the two-day delay in asserting the hospitalization.

It was revealed by the excessive court docket, nonetheless, that Thomas was being handled with antibiotics and is on the mend.

The court docket stated the justice may very well be despatched house within the coming days.

Arguments in 4 instances might be heard by the Supreme Court this week.

Thomas, who has been on the court docket since 1991, plans to participate within the instances even when he’s absent for the arguments, the court docket stated.

With Post wires