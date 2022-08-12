Justice Department asks a federal court to unseal warrant used to search Mar-A-Lago

toggle caption Susan Walsh/AP

Attorney General Merrick Garland mentioned the Department of Justice has requested a federal courtroom in Florida to unseal the search warrant served at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence three days in the past, in addition to a property receipt for what was taken.

Garland made remarks Thursday afternoon at a press convention from the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C., the primary time the company has commented on the search because it came about.

“Both the warrant and the FBI property receipt were provided on the day of the search to the former president’s counsel, who was on site during the search,” Garland mentioned. A property receipt is a doc left with the property proprietor after a search like this take’s place.

He additionally mentioned he personally authorized the choice to hunt that search warrant.

Garland mentioned the division didn’t take the choice to make use of a search warrant calmly.

“Where possible it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken,” he mentioned.

He didn’t present any additional particulars concerning the nature of the search or different DOJ issues however he mentioned extra info could be made out there.

The DOJ head additionally blasted what he referred to as “unfounded” assaults on the professionalism of the FBI and Justice Department brokers.

“I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” Garland mentioned.

Garland’s remarks come simply hours after a suspect breached an FBI subject workplace in Cincinnati.

Earlier within the day, the FBI subject workplace in Cincinnati mentioned the topic fled north onto Interstate 71 after an alarm went off and FBI particular brokers responded.

The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and native regulation enforcement companies are on the scene close to Wilmington, Ohio, “trying to resolve this critical incident,” a tweet from the bureau mentioned.