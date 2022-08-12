Justice Department moves to unseal search warrant used to seize documents from Trump’s home

Washington — The Justice Department moved Thursday to unseal the search warrant utilized by federal brokers to seize documents from former President Donald Trump’s house in Florida, with Attorney General Merrick Garland revealing he “personally approved” the extraordinary step to hunt the warrant.

In temporary remarks from the Justice Department as the federal government filed its request in federal courtroom, Garland defended the transfer to have dozens of federal brokers descend on Trump’s house at Mar-a-Lago, saying he “does not take such decisions lightly.” He famous, nonetheless, that he was sure by federal legislation, division guidelines and moral obligations from offering extra details about the premise of the search. CBS News has reported the search was associated to an investigation into paperwork Trump took with him when he left the White House.

“Faithful adherence to the role of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor,” he mentioned. “Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing. All Americans are entitled to the even-handed application of the law, to due process of the law and to the presumption of innocence.”

The choice by the Justice Department to ask the courtroom to make the warrant public was made “in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial interest in this matter,” Garland mentioned.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks in regards to the FBI’s search warrant served at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida throughout a press release on the U.S. Justice Department in Washington on Aug. 11, 2022. LEAH MILLIS / REUTERS



He famous that the warrant was approved by a federal courtroom in South Florida “upon the required finding of probable cause,” and copies of the warrant and a listing of property seized by the FBI — required by legislation to be left with the property proprietor — have been offered to Trump’s attorneys on the day of the search.

One of Trump’s legal professionals, Lindsey Halligan, confirmed to CBS News that she and a second legal professional, Christina Bobb, a former tv host for the far-right One America News community, have been at Mar-a-Lago whereas the search was performed.

In its submitting within the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the Justice Department cited the “intense public interest” within the search of a former president’s residence to ask a federal Justice of the Peace choose in Florida to unseal the search warrant and accompanying info, in addition to the listing of seized objects, “absent objection from the former president.”

“The press and the public enjoy a qualified right of access to criminal and judicial proceedings and the judicial records filed therein,” wrote U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez and Jay Bratt, head of the Justice Department’s counterintelligence and export management part. They added that the “public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing.”

The choose shortly ordered federal prosecutors to discuss with Trump’s attorneys and decide whether or not they oppose the movement to unseal the warrant and associated paperwork, setting a deadline of three p.m. Friday for the Trump workforce’s response.

The New York Times and Times Union of Albany, New York, together with the conservative group Judicial Watch, filed separate requests with the courtroom on Wednesday to acquire entry to all paperwork — together with any underlying affidavits — associated to the search warrant. CBS News on Thursday requested to hitch the Times’ effort to make the search warrant and different associated supplies public.

Garland’s feedback got here amid growing stress from Republicans to deal with the search by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago. The former president revealed the search, and sources confirmed to CBS News that it was related to a Justice Department investigation into Trump’s dealing with of presidential records. In January, the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved 15 boxes of presidential information, a few of which contained classified national security material, from Mar-a-Lago, and asked the Justice Department to research.

During the search, the FBI took boxes and documents, two sources confirmed to CBS News, and no electronics have been taken. One official mentioned some or presumably all the seized information contained categorized info.

Sources conversant in the matter informed CBS News on Thursday {that a} federal grand jury issued a subpoena associated to the doc investigation within the spring, earlier than Justice Department officers met with Trump attorneys at Mar-a-Lago in June concerning the information. The on-line information outlet Just the News first reported the existence of the subpoena.

Trump and his GOP allies have been fast to denounce the unprecedented search, claiming with out proof that it was a politically motivated assault in opposition to a probable challenger to Mr. Biden in 2024. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to investigate the Justice Department if Republicans win management of the House within the November midterm elections, telling Garland in a tweet to protect information and put together to testify subsequent 12 months.

But Garland defended the division from the assaults by Republicans about its credibility and independence.

“I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” he mentioned. “The men and women of the FBI and Justice Department are dedicated, patriot public servants. Every day they protect the American people form violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their safety, while safeguarding our civil rights.”

The White House didn’t know upfront that Garland can be delivering a press release, and officers realized of it by means of information studies, a White House official informed CBS News forward of his remarks. President Biden left Washington on Wednesday for a vacation to Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Robert Costa and Andres Triay contributed reporting.