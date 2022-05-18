Justice Dept. Is Said to Request Transcripts From Jan. 6 Committee

“We can’t give them full access to our product,” he informed reporters. “That would be premature at this point, because we haven’t completed our own work.”

A spokesman for the Justice Department declined to remark.

The division’s investigation has been working on a separate monitor from the committee’s work. Generally, investigators engaged on the 2 inquiries haven’t been sharing data, aside from at occasions speaking to make sure that a witness just isn’t scheduled to seem earlier than completely different investigators on the similar time, in accordance with an individual with information of the inquiries.

Thus far, the Justice Department has prosecuted greater than 800 individuals on prices associated to the storming of the Capitol. But over the previous a number of months, the division has taken steps to widen its focus considerably to have a look at the planning for the rally on Jan. 6 that preceded the riot whereas additionally signaling that its investigation would embody the broader efforts to overturn the election. And in latest weeks, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has bolstered the core crew tasked with dealing with probably the most delicate and politically flamable components of the inquiry.

Several months in the past, the division quietly detailed a veteran federal prosecutor from Maryland, Thomas Windom, to the division’s headquarters. He is overseeing the politically fraught query of whether or not a case could be made associated to different efforts to overturn the election, apart from the storming of the Capitol. That process might transfer the investigation nearer to Mr. Trump and his inside circle.

A subpoena reviewed by The New York Times signifies that the Justice Department is exploring the actions taken by rally planners.

Prosecutors have begun asking for information about individuals who organized or spoke at a number of pro-Trump rallies after the 2020 election in addition to anybody who offered safety at these occasions, and about those that have been deemed to be “V.I.P. attendees.”

They are additionally looking for details about any members of the chief and legislative branches who could have taken half in planning or executing the rallies, or tried to “obstruct, influence, impede or delay” the certification of the election, because the subpoena put it.