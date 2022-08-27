The Justice Department will search the longest jail sentence in any U.S. Capitol riot case subsequent week, when it argues on the sentencing of former New York City police officer and U.S. Marine Thomas Webster.

Webster, who as soon as served on the protecting element of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, was convicted in a Washington, D.C., federal courtroom in May on costs of assaulting regulation enforcement.

In a brand new courtroom submitting forward of Thursday’s sentencing listening to, the Justice Department seeks a sentence of 210 months in jail for Webster — greater than 17 years. The sentence is almost the double the longest jail phrases handed down in any Capitol riot case thus far.

Prosecutors argue Webster “spearheaded” a breach in opposition to the police line on Jan. 6, 2021, and was accountable for “disgracing a democracy that he once fought honorably to protect and serve.”

In his courtroom submitting searching for leniency forward of the sentencing listening to, Webster disavowed claims of fraud within the 2020 election and included a letter of assist from a good friend who blames former President Trump for “despicable lies.”

After a four-day trial, the jury convicted Webster in only a matter of hours.

Prosecutors introduced a collection of photos and movies of Webster as a part of their case, together with video of him swinging a flag pole at a police officer, forcefully sufficient to interrupt the pole.

After crossing onto restricted grounds, the federal government alleged Webster yelled at one in all officers, “You f***ing piece of shit. You f***ing Commie motherf***ers, man.” He then allegedly used the flagpole in opposition to the officer, swinging over the police line.

During trial, the Justice Department accused Webster of tackling Washington, D.C., police officer Noah Rathbun to the bottom, pushing in opposition to his fuel masks and pinning him, assaults that had been captured on police bodycam and open-source movies.

In searching for the 17-year jail sentence, prosecutors argue Webster arrived on the Capitol “ready for battle.” They stated, “Not only did he pack his NYPD-issued bulletproof vest, but he also packed his “off obligation” firearm — a Smith & Wesson Model 640 revolver, small enough to conceal inside a jacket pocket. Additionally, Webster brought with him his military-issued rucksack containing Meals Ready-to-Eat, water bottles, and Gatorade. To the rally and to the riot, he wore his bulletproof vest, and he carried a large metal flagpole bearing the red and yellow flag of the United States Marine Corps.”

Webster seeks a sentence of “time-served,” and he needs credit score for the 127 days in pretrial detention within the case to depend towards the time period handed down by the choose.

His protection argues Webster has been “disabused of any notion that the 2020 election was illegitimate.” In his sentencing memo, the protection workforce says promoters of 2020 election lies “have nearly taken over one political party.”

Though some Jan. 6 defendants have renounced election fraud claims throughout sentencing hearings, few have been strident of their statements. The memo from Webster units the stage for a probably colourful assertion at Thursday’s listening to.

Webster’s protection additionally submitted a set of a personality letters lauding Webster for his police and U.S. Marine service. One of these supporters cited the influence of “despicable lies” by former President Trump.

Webster’s sentencing listening to is scheduled for two p.m. Thursday in entrance of federal choose Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C. Though some Capitol riot case sentencing hearings have been staged just about, Webster’s is scheduled to happen in-person on the courthouse.