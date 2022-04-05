Australia

Juveniles charged with lighting fire at Perth primary school

Two 14-year-old boys have been charged over allegedly lighting a “significant” blaze that tore by way of components of a main college in Perth’s south, inflicting half one million {dollars} value of injury.

Arson squad detectives charged two juvenile Thornlie boys over the fireplace at Thornlie Primary School that began about 11pm on Wednesday March 9.

Both boys had been charged with one depend of legal harm by hearth and one depend of aggravated housebreaking and commit.



