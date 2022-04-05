Juveniles charged with lighting fire at Perth primary school

Two 14-year-old boys have been charged over allegedly lighting a “significant” blaze that tore by way of components of a main college in Perth’s south, inflicting half one million {dollars} value of injury.

Arson squad detectives charged two juvenile Thornlie boys over the fireplace at Thornlie Primary School that began about 11pm on Wednesday March 9.

Both boys had been charged with one depend of legal harm by hearth and one depend of aggravated housebreaking and commit.

WA Police will allege that the boys gained entry to the college on Sage Road earlier than lighting fires in numerous areas of the premises, together with a backyard space and pc room.

The hearth tore by way of components of the college, allegedly destroying a pc room and all the things inside it.

The price of the harm is alleged to be estimated at $500,000.

It took dozens of firefighters 25 minutes to convey the fireplace underneath management.

Both youngsters have additionally been charged with a number of different offences referring to separate incidents within the Thornlie space.

One of the 14-year-old’s is about to seem in Armadale Children’s Court on April 11.

The different boy is about to seem in Perth Children’s Court on the identical day.