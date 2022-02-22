Juwan Howard learns punishment after punching coach at end of Sunday’s game

Michigan males’s basketball coach Juwan Howard will likely be suspended for the remainder of the common season after throwing a punch at a Wisconsin assistant coach on Sunday, Yahoo Sports reported Monday night.

The incident happened after the Michigan Wolverines misplaced, 77-63, to the Wisconsin Badgers. As the groups and coaches shook arms after the sport, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was seen on video assembly Howard on the sideline, Newsweek beforehand reported.

Howard appeared to dodge a handshake whereas pulling away his masks to say one thing, after which Gard stepped in entrance of Howard and the 2 appeared to start arguing.

Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft and a Michigan participant appeared to attempt to intervene within the argument, after which a bigger crowd of different gamers and coaches started gathering round them. Howard was then seen punching Krabbenhoft along with his proper hand, Newsweek reported.

This is a creating story.