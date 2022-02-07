Kacha Badam singer collabs with Amit Dhull, Nisha Bhatt for viral Haryanvi remix

If you’re a common on Instagram, or proper about any social media platform, you then certain will need to have come throughout the viral Kacha Badam pattern. The unique singer of this music is a person named Bhuban Badyakar from West Bengal. He had made this music up as a way to promote some peanuts as he travelled from village to village. Little did he know that it could result in him collaborating with Haryanvi artists for a remix model of it someday.

The music has saved trending from the very day that it was found and given rise to a number of dance and Instagram Reels developments. Recently, a Haryanvi singer named Amit Dhull has collaborated with Badyakar to create a Kacha Badam remix with a Haryanvi twist. The video exhibits some dance steps which might be carried out by individuals who have taken half within the pattern on social media.

The video additionally stars social media influencer Nisha Bhatt. The peanut vendor who has became an Internet sensation may be seen within the video as he grooves to his personal beats. But this time, in a extra skilled method than how he had gone viral. And there have been no peanuts in sight.

Watch the Kacha Badam Haryanvi remix proper right here:

The video was posted on YouTube on February 5. Since being posted, the music video has accrued greater than 31 lakh views. It has additionally obtained varied feedback from individuals who could not cease appreciating how peppy this observe is.

“Power of social media, let him make his dream complete. Proud of the hidden talent of our India,” posted a YouTube consumer. “I can’t understand the words but I love this song very much… love from Sri Lanka,” commented one other particular person. “Excellently composed… outstanding,” wrote a 3rd, adopted by thumbs up emojis.

What are your ideas on the Kacha Badam Haryanvi remix?