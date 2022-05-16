Kadyrov asks Erdogan not to evacuate ‘murderers, atheists’ at Azovstal plant

The pro-Kremlin chief of Russia’s Chechnya area, Ramzan Kadyrov, known as on Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to rethink his provide and to not facilitate the evacuation of Ukrainian fighters caught within the Azovstal metal plant in Ukraine’s besieged port metropolis of Mariupol.

“With all due respect to the leader of the Muslim state, I would like to remind you that the Azov regiment is a fascist-Nazi criminal armed formation that is involved in numerous atrocities and murders of the civilian population of Donbass,” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram, based on Russian state information company TASS.

“I appeal to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: the people of Azov are murderers and atheists, whom they now want to present to you as innocent victims of Russian aggression. Do not let yourself be deceived by criminals who want to avoid trial and well-deserved punishment with your help,” he added.

Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin advised Reuters in an interview on Saturday that Ankara proposed to Kyiv finishing up a sea evacuation of the wounded fighters caught within the plant. Kalin mentioned he mentioned the proposal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy though Moscow hasn’t agreed to it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared a victory in Mariupol and ordered his army to not storm the plan however to blockade it nearly a month in the past.

Yet, Ukrainian fighters – led by the Azov battalion – have reported that the preventing has not ceased, and that Russia continued to aim to storm the plant, which they insisted was not but beneath Moscow’s management. They additionally mentioned wounded troopers had been “dying” there.

The Azov battalion is a far-right militia now a part of Ukraine’s National Guard.

