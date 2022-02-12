Kagiso Rabada hits R18-million IPL jackpot with move from Delhi Capitals to Punjab Kings | Sport

Kagiso Rabada was the primary South African to make waves on the Indian Premier League public sale the place he moved from the Delhi Capitals to the Punjab Kings.

Kagiso Rabada has secured a transfer from the Delhi Capitals to the Punjab Kings for a whopping R18.25 million on the Indian Premier League public sale on Saturday morning.

Rabada, who has been in scorching kind for the Proteas in Test cricket within the 2021/22 summer season to a degree the place he was prime wicket-taker within the latest Test collection in opposition to India, was a key element of the Dehli Capitals bowling assault.

He took 25 scalps at a median of 14.72 within the 2019 version the place he was second behind fellow countryman Imran Tahir, who was enjoying for Chennai Super Kings on the time.

He then went 5 higher the next season with 30 wickets at a median of 18.26, a set that noticed him take the match’s purple cap with some ease.

His partnership with Anrich Nortje on the franchise was an efficient one, however with the Capitals’ batting not at all times backing up their bowling efforts, they weren’t capable of assist them win a maiden title.

Rabada is at present with the Proteas Test squad in New Zealand the place they will be seeking to develop into the primary workforce since 2017 to win a Test collection in opposition to New Zealand of their yard.

The first of two Tests that can kind a part of the World Test Championship begins on Thursday on the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.