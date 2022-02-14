Kaillie Humphries wins gold in monobob; Elana Meyers Taylor wins silver.
Kaillie Humphries stood in a well-known place on the rostrum for the ladies’s monobob competitors, a recognizable medal round her neck, quietly singing a distinct nationwide anthem than at her previous Olympics triumphs.
The second was about greater than the gold medal. She had gained it representing the United States on the Beijing Games after a contentious split from Bobsleigh Canada, a program she lifted to new heights by profitable three Olympic medals.
“This one feels more emotional than most,” Humphries stated. “It just hits the heartstrings a little bit to know I had to fight so hard for something that I wanted and I had the backing and the support sitting behind me and it worked.”
After profitable a bronze medal in 2018, Humphries filed a proper grievance of psychological and verbal abuse towards Todd Hays, a coach for Bobsleigh Canada. She requested to be launched from this system, initiating a protracted standoff.
Other nations recruited Humphries with the supply of fast citizenship to compete in Beijing below their flag. Humphries as an alternative waited out the prolonged course of it took to develop into a U.S. citizen with no assurances that the request could be processed in sufficient time to compete in Beijing.
She grew to become a twin U.S.-Canadian citizen in December, permitting simply sufficient of a window to qualify for the Games. On Monday, she gained the Olympics’ inaugural monobob occasion, by which one feminine athlete pushes and pilots her sled down the icy monitor.
Humphries zigzagged for a four-run complete time of 4 minutes 19.27 seconds. Elana Meyers Taylor, who was chosen as a flag-bearer for the opening ceremony however examined optimistic for the coronavirus after arriving in Beijing, left quarantine in time to win silver for the United States. Christine de Bruin of Canada was the bronze medalist.
Humphries, 36, now has three Olympic gold medals after her victories within the two-woman bobsled occasion on the 2010 and 2014 Winter Games. No different girl has gained multiple gold medal within the sport because the International Olympic Committee launched ladies’s bobsled on the 2002 Olympics.
But this win was totally different, notably when Meyers Taylor greeted Humphries on the finish of her last run and the 2 draped themselves with American flags. Friends and rivals, the 2 have traded wins and locations among the many World Cup circuit for greater than a decade.
Meyers Taylor gained bronze pushing Erin Pac’s two-woman sled in 2010. She grew to become a pilot, assuming extra management of her sled and her future. She gained silver with Lauryn Williams in 2014 and with Lauren Gibbs 4 years later.
On Monday, Meyers Taylor shared a podium with Humphries at a fourth Olympics.
“Nobody was catching her today,” Meyers Taylor stated, including: “We’ve had our differences as teammates. I think it was actually easier when she was competing for Canada to be friends, because we’re not competing for resources. We’re not competing for brakemen and all these different types of things. But I have so much respect for her.”
Bobsled is a household endeavor for Meyers Taylor, 37. She traveled to Beijing together with her husband, Nic Taylor, an alternate for the boys’s staff, together with their 2-year-old son, Nico, and her father, Eddie Meyers.
When your complete household finally examined optimistic for the coronavirus, Meyers Taylor remoted away from them. She labored out in a cramped lodge room and pumped breast milk for Nico.
“It feels better than gold,” Meyers Taylor stated of her silver. “This is definitely the most difficult medal I’ve ever earned. It’s definitely been the hardest journey to get here, so this is the most special by far, and I am so excited to take this medal back to my son.”
The I.O.C. introduced monobob’s Olympic inclusion in 2018, however just for ladies. Men are nonetheless the one opponents within the four-man occasion.
“What I would love to see in our sport is that men get the opportunity to do monobob and that women get the opportunity to do four-man and our sport grows and actually becomes very equal,” Humphries stated.
Humphries and Meyers Taylor can have one other alternative so as to add to their mixed eight Olympic medals. The two-woman bobsled occasion begins on Friday, and every will probably be piloting her personal sled.