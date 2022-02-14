Kaillie Humphries wins gold in monobob; Elana Meyers Taylor wins silver.

Kaillie Humphries stood in a well-known place on the rostrum for the ladies’s monobob competitors, a recognizable medal round her neck, quietly singing a distinct nationwide anthem than at her previous Olympics triumphs.

The second was about greater than the gold medal. She had gained it representing the United States on the Beijing Games after a contentious split from Bobsleigh Canada, a program she lifted to new heights by profitable three Olympic medals.

“This one feels more emotional than most,” Humphries stated. “It just hits the heartstrings a little bit to know I had to fight so hard for something that I wanted and I had the backing and the support sitting behind me and it worked.”

After profitable a bronze medal in 2018, Humphries filed a proper grievance of psychological and verbal abuse towards Todd Hays, a coach for Bobsleigh Canada. She requested to be launched from this system, initiating a protracted standoff.