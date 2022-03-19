Kaizer Chiefs sensationally win PSL arbitration case, matches must be replayed | Sport

Kaizer Chiefs have gained their arbitration in opposition to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for failing to honour two fixtures in December final 12 months.

On Friday, SAFA arbitrator Nazeer Cassim SC handed down his verdict in favour of the Soweto giants, which reignites a faint title race.

Back in December, a mass Covid-19 outbreak on the membership occurred, with a minimum of 52 members testing optimistic for the virus.

Amakhosi wrote to the league, urging the postponement of the related fixtures for the sake of public security, however the PSL took almost three weeks to reply after which relied on an early pandemic decision that virus circumstances could not be used as a cause for postponements.

Chiefs took issues into its personal fingers throughout that point and opted to not honour their fixtures in opposition to Cape Town City and Golden Arrows earlier than returning to play Sekhukhune United 10 days later.

According to TimesLIVE, if Amakhosi misplaced the arbitration then they’d’ve needed to come earlier than a PSL disciplinary committee (DC) listening to and “would almost certainly have been docked the six Premiership points”.

In his ruling obtained by City Press, Cassim acknowledged that the 2 PSL fixtures have to be “replayed in order to enable soccer to triumph and the best team on the day in question to be rewarded for its efforts.”

“I am averse to the litigation process deciding the winner. It is better that the results of the match be determined in the field,” stated Cassim.

“Chiefs must pay the wasted cost occasioned by Cape Town City in attending at Johannesburg on December 4 2021 to play the scheduled fixture. This also applies to the actual cost incurred by Golden Arrows, if any. Chiefs are also liable for the legal costs of City.”