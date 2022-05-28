Kamal Haasan opens up on the North vs South debate; says “We learnt making big films from movies like Mughal-E-Azam and Sholay”





The North vs South debate has change into very robust these days, particularly after the South dubbed movies turned successful in Hindi. The development is rising with every passing yr and subsequent week, legendary actor Kamal Haasan will attempt his luck with the Hindi model of his much-awaited movie, Vikram. Kamal Haasan is not any stranger to this development. In reality, he is one of many oldest gamers and his movies like Hindustani (1996), Chachi 420 (1997) and so on had been fairly widespread in Hindi. He’s therefore one of many pioneers on this regard.

Today, on the press convention of Vikram in Mumbai, Kamal Haasan was requested a number of occasions about this subject. He mentioned, “Film is a language on its own. We are a country with a lot of diversity and yet, there’s fantastic unity. The people of Tamil Nadu don’t know Bengali. Yet, they sing the National Anthem in that language with pride. That’s the only Bengali they know (smiles).”

Kamal Haasan continued, “People claim that ‘South ki film succeed ho rahi hai’. However, I feel that it’s an Indian film which is succeeding, as compared to a Hollywood film succeeding here. We learnt how to make big films from movies like Mughal-E-Azam (1960) and Sholay (1975). Initially, we didn’t even try making films like them as those films were so big that Tamil or Malayalam could not afford a film like that!”

The actor’s Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981) was remade in Hindi and he starred within the remake as effectively. When a journalist pointed this out, he replied, “Ek Duuje Ke Liye was doable. Anybody could have done it. All you needed was the brains like K Balachander. But making Mughal-E-Azam doesn’t just require intelligence. It requires guts.”

Kamal Haasan then additionally revealed that he was so enamoured by a number of the traditional Bollywood movies that he virtually worshipped these movie’s administrators. He admitted, “I have worked with the maker of Sholay. I never dreamt that I’ll even meet him. But I managed to work with him. So, we should understand and respect each other. If you think a film is good, appreciate it. Language doesn’t matter. Films don’t have language.”

The success of movies like Pushpa, RRR and KGF have made Bollywood filmmakers insecure. Kamal Haasan mentioned that within the olden days, it was the alternative. He revealed, “After watching Sholay, some of the Tamil filmmakers said that the Tamil film fraternity should never allow such films to be released in Tamil Nadu. They feared that they wouldn’t be able to make a film of this sort. They should have aspired to make a film like Sholay but instead, they got scared of it. There were many other such Hindi films. In fact, I wanted to become a director, not an actor, after watching Achanak (1973). I didn’t even speak the language then but cinema spoke to me!”

Also Read: Kamal Haasan weighs in on North vs South debate – “For me, Kanyakumari is as much yours as Kashmir is mine”





Source link