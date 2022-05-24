Kamal Haasan to launch Metaverse experience of Vikram

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ LOKESH.KANAGARAJ Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram will launch on June 3

Fans of Tamil celebrity Kamal Haasan can quickly savour a Metaverse expertise of his upcoming movie “Vikram”, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of “Kaithi” and “Master” fame.

Kamal Haasan is the producer of the film by his manufacturing firm ‘Rajkamal’ and has tied up with Fantico, a Vistas Media Capital firm, to launch the film’s Metaverse expertise on web.

The Non-Fungible Token (NFT) venture will assist his followers expertise the distinctive artwork and digital works and posters of the film.

‘Vikram’s’ NFTs had been launched on the Cannes Film competition on May 18, following whcih Kamal Haasan tweeted that the film shall be launched within the Metaverse and shall be obtainable on Vikram.vistaverse.io.

It is to be famous that NFTs are particular person tokens with precious data saved in them and so they maintain a worth primarily set by the market and demand. The NFTs will be purchased and offered like another bodily artwork kind and their distinctive knowledge makes them verifiable and validate their possession and the switch of tokens between homeowners.

The trailer and the audio launch of the much-anticipated film garnered greater than 15 million views.

Kamal Haasan is enjoying the function of a retired high cop within the movie, which additionally options Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Fazil in pivotal roles.

Sethupathi, in keeping with stories, is enjoying the function of an antagonist. Tamil celebrity Suriya shall be making a cameo look within the film.