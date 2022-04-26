Kamala Harris contracts COVID-19, President Biden not ‘close contact’
Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris has examined optimistic for COVID-19, the White House introduced, underscoring the persistence of the extremely contagious virus even because the US eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The White House stated on Wednesday morning (AEST) that Harris examined optimistic on each fast and a PCR assessments, and stated she “has exhibited no symptoms”. Harris will isolate at her residence however proceed to work remotely, and would solely return to the White House as soon as she assessments destructive for the virus.
Harris, 57, obtained her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks earlier than taking workplace and a second dose simply days after Inauguration Day in 2021.
She obtained a booster shot in late October and an extra booster on April 1.
Fully vaccinated and boosted individuals have a excessive diploma of safety in opposition to critical sickness and dying from COVID-19, significantly from the commonest and extremely transmissible omicron variant.
The White House stated neither US President Joe Biden nor first woman Jill Biden have been thought of a “close contact” of Harris in latest days.
AP
