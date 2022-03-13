Kamala Harris promises continued support for Ukraine

Vice President Harris promised continued United States assist on behalf of Ukraine after the nation was invaded by Russia over two weeks in the past.

“The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance,” Harris advised a gathering of the Democratic National Committee in Washington D.C. Saturday. “The ocean that separates us will not leave us untouched by this aggression.”

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.

Ukraine just isn’t part of NATO.

The vice chairman addressed the pleasant viewers after coming back from a visit to Poland to evaluate the regional scenario.

Ukraine was invaded by Russia over two weeks in the past. SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP through Getty Images

Map of Russian assaults in Ukraine as of Saturday, March 12, 2022.

“When I was meeting with our allies I emphasized that the greatest strength that we share is unity, especially at this moment as we stand together in defense of democracy and stand together in defense of each other,” Harris mentioned.

“Everything you are watching on television I know makes you understand and feel the importance of this moment on many levels.”