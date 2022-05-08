Kamala Harris warns women may lose right to ‘make decisions about their own bodies’ in commencement speech

Vice President Kamala Harris gave a sobering take a look at the “unsettled” world college students are heading into as she delivered the graduation speech at Tennessee State University on Saturday.

The vice chairman mentioned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in addition to the looming chance Roe v. Wade might be overturned by the Supreme Court after a draft opinion leaked earlier this week.

“The world that you graduate into is unsettled,” Harris mentioned. “It is a world where long-established principles now rest on shaky ground. We see this in Ukraine, where Russia’s invasion threatens international rules and norms that have provided unprecedented peace and security in Europe since World War II.”

“We believed that the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity had for the most part prevailed, that democracy had prevailed,” she continued. “But now the certainty of fundamental principles is being called into question, including the principles of equality and fairness.”

The crowd erupted in cheers when Harris remarked that the scholars had been dealing with an unsettled world the place Roe v. Wade could also be overturned.

“In the United States, we are once again forced to defend fundamental principles that we hoped were long settled — principles like the freedom to vote, the rights of women to make decisions about their own bodies, even what constitutes the truth, especially in an era, when anyone can post anything online and claim it is a fact,” Harris mentioned.

Harris congratulated the scholars on succeeding regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Class of 2022, you made it through and it cannot be denied also that your class has traveled a stony road — a pandemic that took away so much of the college experience that you once imagined,” she mentioned.

Shifting to a extra optimistic tone, the vice chairman mentioned that every pupil is well-equipped to sort out the “biggest challenges of today” by drawing from their lived experiences and private attributes.

“Most importantly, you have the ability to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” she mentioned, drawing from her stump speech on the marketing campaign path.

As a fellow graduate of a traditionally Black faculty and college, she expressed “there is no limit to your capacity for greatness.”

“I want you all — each and every one of you — to always remember that you are not alone, that you come from people, that you come with people,” she mentioned. “Because I promise you, there will be a time when you will walk into a boardroom or a courtroom or maybe even the Situation Room, and you will walk into the room and find you are the only person in that room who looks like you or has had your life experience.

“At that second, it’s essential to bear in mind you aren’t in that room alone. Always know that you just carry the voices of everybody right here and people upon whose shoulders you stand.”

Harris can be scheduled to provide the graduation speech on the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on May 18.