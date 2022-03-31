Kambosos set to confirm Haney for blockbuster title defence in June
The argument over who’s the actual light-weight champion of the world will likely be settled as soon as and for all in June as George Kambosos jnr prepares to verify American rising star Devin Haney because the opponent for his maiden title defence.
Sydneysider Kambosos, who surprised boxing along with his upset of the beforehand undefeated Teofime Lopez late final yr, had promised a stadium bout in Australia upon his return and can now ship, with Marvel Stadium in Melbourne the venue for the possible June 5 blockbuster.
The Kambosos group has scheduled a press convention on Friday in Melbourne, the place it’s anticipated they are going to verify Haney because the opponent after initially locking in former pound-for-pound nice Vasiliy Lomachenko for the combat.
But Ukrainian Lomachenko has way more urgent issues at hand, having returned to his nation to take up arms in opposition to the invading Russians. Kambosos’ promoter Lou DiBella rapidly struck a take care of Haney, with the combat to be co-promoted by Top Rank and streamed into the US through ESPN platforms.
With victory over Lopez, Kambosos helped himself to ‘all the jewels’, which consisted of the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring light-weight titles. He believes himself to be the actual king of the division, one thing Haney disputes given he holds the WBC strap, which he was awarded in controversial circumstances after Lomachenko was elevated to ‘franchise champion’ standing.
It ought to all make for a flamable lead-up to the combat, with each Haney (27-0) and Kambosos (20-0) having commonly traded barbs on social media in regards to the standing of the contract, the purse and whether or not Haney can be daring sufficient to journey to problem Kambosos in his yard.
Haney has now come to the occasion and can type one half of what’s going to simply be the most important boxing promotion in Australia this yr and a long-overdue, high-profile card for Melbourne, with the Marvel Stadium roof one of many key components in deciding the venue for the Winter bout.
Kambosos jnr is fiercely happy with his Sydney roots and has simply opened a brand new health club in Rockdale, alongside some work along with his beloved NRL group, the Sydney Roosters. But the thriving Greek diaspora in Melbourne performed a big position within the selection of the venue, with Kambosos sure to get immense assist from a passionate fan base within the Victorian capital.
There is reputed to be a rematch clause embedded for Kambosos however extra particulars will likely be confirmed on Friday.