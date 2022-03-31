Kambosos set to confirm Haney for blockbuster title defence in June

The argument over who’s the actual light-weight champion of the world will likely be settled as soon as and for all in June as George Kambosos jnr prepares to verify American rising star Devin Haney because the opponent for his maiden title defence.

Sydneysider Kambosos, who surprised boxing along with his upset of the beforehand undefeated Teofime Lopez late final yr, had promised a stadium bout in Australia upon his return and can now ship, with Marvel Stadium in Melbourne the venue for the possible June 5 blockbuster.

George Kambosos along with his belts upon his return to Sydney final December. He hopes so as to add the WBC model in June. Credit:Nine

The Kambosos group has scheduled a press convention on Friday in Melbourne, the place it’s anticipated they are going to verify Haney because the opponent after initially locking in former pound-for-pound nice Vasiliy Lomachenko for the combat.

But Ukrainian Lomachenko has way more urgent issues at hand, having returned to his nation to take up arms in opposition to the invading Russians. Kambosos’ promoter Lou DiBella rapidly struck a take care of Haney, with the combat to be co-promoted by Top Rank and streamed into the US through ESPN platforms.