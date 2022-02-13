Kamila Valieva’s CAS hearing has started. Here’s how it will play out.

It is maybe essentially the most consequential occasion of the Beijing Olympics, and nobody will get to see it.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, the door to a convention room contained in the Beijing Continental Grand lodge closed and a listening to started. The activity of these contained in the room: to find out if the Russian determine skater Kamila Valieva, who realized on Tuesday that she had failed a pre-Olympics doping test, will have the ability to proceed to take part on the Games.

Valieva, 15, has emerged as a breakout star of those Games: the primary girl to finish a quad leap within the Olympics, and a key a part of the Russian squad that received the group occasion, although the medals have but to be handed out because the case transpires. Sunday’s listening to will assist decide if Valieva will get to chase a person personal gold within the ladies’s competitors that begins Tuesday.

Here’s how the listening to will go.

A panel of three arbitrators assigned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the physique that adjudicates international sports activities disputes, will contemplate appeals filed by three organizations — the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the worldwide governing physique for skating — in opposition to the Russian antidoping company, referred to as Rusada.

None of the testimony will focus immediately on whether or not Valieva is responsible of doping; relatively, the organizations are searching for to reinstate a suspension that Rusada imposed on Valieva on Tuesday after which lifted a day later.