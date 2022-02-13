Kamila Valieva’s CAS hearing has started. Here’s how it will play out.
It is maybe essentially the most consequential occasion of the Beijing Olympics, and nobody will get to see it.
Just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, the door to a convention room contained in the Beijing Continental Grand lodge closed and a listening to started. The activity of these contained in the room: to find out if the Russian determine skater Kamila Valieva, who realized on Tuesday that she had failed a pre-Olympics doping test, will have the ability to proceed to take part on the Games.
Valieva, 15, has emerged as a breakout star of those Games: the primary girl to finish a quad leap within the Olympics, and a key a part of the Russian squad that received the group occasion, although the medals have but to be handed out because the case transpires. Sunday’s listening to will assist decide if Valieva will get to chase a person personal gold within the ladies’s competitors that begins Tuesday.
Here’s how the listening to will go.
A panel of three arbitrators assigned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the physique that adjudicates international sports activities disputes, will contemplate appeals filed by three organizations — the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the worldwide governing physique for skating — in opposition to the Russian antidoping company, referred to as Rusada.
Explore the Games
None of the testimony will focus immediately on whether or not Valieva is responsible of doping; relatively, the organizations are searching for to reinstate a suspension that Rusada imposed on Valieva on Tuesday after which lifted a day later.
Behind closed doorways, and primarily by way of video hyperlinks from outdoors of China, authorized groups for the teams interesting that call will make their arguments earlier than the panel, which is led by a London-based American lawyer. Matthieu Reeb, the CAS basic secretary, mentioned Valieva would supply testimony by video hyperlink; that form of private contact is a measure Russia has utilized in previous hearings to personalize the plight of particular person athletes in eligibility circumstances.
The listening to is anticipated to final so long as six hours — nicely into the early hours of Monday morning in Beijing. Once it’s full, the judges will almost definitely have a brief dialogue amongst themselves earlier than retiring for the evening and reconvening on Monday to finish their deliberations.
The panel expects to tell the events, and announce its resolution, on Monday afternoon in Beijing, sooner or later earlier than Valieva is — for now — scheduled to compete within the ladies’s quick program.
The stakes of its resolution for the Olympics and the worldwide battle in opposition to doping couldn’t be increased. As a Russian, Valieva is competing for a nation that’s not in a position to compete underneath its personal identify or flag as a part of a multiyear ban associated to a state-led doping scheme that sought to deprave outcomes on the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
But none of that can be a part of Sunday’s dialogue. There additionally can be little dialogue about how the banned coronary heart medicine, trimetazidine, ended up in Valieva’s system, or why it took greater than six weeks for the outcomes of a check submitted in December to be confirmed.
Instead, Sunday’s listening to will give attention to course of and proportionality, with the arbitrators requested to weigh a largely philosophical argument pitting the injury of implementing a direct ban on a 15-year-old lady — and blocking her from the most important competitors of her life — in opposition to the potential injury to the integrity of the competitors if she is allowed to compete.
As a minor, Valieva enjoys a unique standing to older athletes, which means any punishment that will finally be meted out to her is prone to be decrease than sometimes issued for the same failed check. But that could be a dialog for one more day, and for one more listening to that’s prone to be months away.