Kampai’s New Menu: Indulge Every Whim At Aerocity’s Only Japanese Restaurant

As we full two years of the pandemic, there was a drastic change in eating preferences. People are actually in search of memorable consuming experiences each time they enterprise out. They wish to witness nothing wanting a culinary spectacle that’s merely breath-taking. Gone are the times when an informal dine-out on the native neighborhood eatery would suffice. Customers have gotten much more experimental with cuisines, tastes and even drinks. Japanese delicacies is one such instance that’s quick turning into widespread among the many plenty. Kampai in Delhi’s Aerocity is right here to cater to this newfound adulation for the delicacies in its personal distinctive and charismatic manner.

Kampai: Aerocity’s Only Authentic Japanese Restaurant

Known for presenting a up to date twist on conventional Japanese delicacies, Kampai is a must-try when you love Japanese delicacies. Be it Sushi or dessert, Gyoza or Rolls – there are many choices to select from. We not too long ago tried their new menu known as ‘Omakase’ primarily based on the idea of Modern Japan. The dimly-lit ambiance and genuine Japanese décor parts – similar to Cherry Blossom bushes and the guide ‘Ikigai’ – had been the very first issues we famous at our go to. Our unique preview desk had a well-put-together five-course meal, with a cocktail to enhance every of them.

Appetizers And Cocktails

The very first course itself had us greatly surprised – three totally different appetizers paired with the refreshing ‘ Ikigai ‘ cocktail. There was an avocado in addition to a Tuna Tartare together with a Sliced ​​Duck Salad with Wasabi Dressing. In the second course, we had the Prawn Gyoza with Soy Ginger and the Mushroom Harumaki , a deep-fried spring roll-like dish. The Edamame Money Bags too had been crisp on the surface and creamy on the within and had been paired with a signature drink known as ‘ Kaizen’ ,

Avocado Tartare

Sliced ​​Duck Salad with Wasabi Dressing

Ikigai Cocktail

Sushi took middle stage within the third course, paired with the ‘ Sakura Sour ‘ cocktail. there was Crispy Kale with Yuzu Cream Cheese in addition to the Dynamite Roll full of a number of attention-grabbing greens and with the normal wasabi, ginger and soy sauce on the facet. For non-vegetarians, the Lobster Katsu Maki Roll with Sashimi on the facet was a whole show-stealer.

Crispy Kale with Yuzu Cream Cheese

Prawn Gyoza with Soy Ginger

Kaizen Cocktail

Main Course And Desserts

The fourth and primary course noticed a plethora of various textures and flavors mixed collectively in a singular trend. The Spicy Shimeji Mushroom with Butter Pepper was pleasant in its personal manner. The Sea Bass Miso Butter and Nori Crusted Salmon Miso each had been cooked to perfection and significantly spectacular. We additionally tried the Miso Chicken and Edamame Bacon Fried Rice in addition to the Grilled Vegetables with Halloumi Cheese , Every preparation was tantalizing and ready with meticulous element. As for the dessert, there was an edible zen backyard that tasted much more wonderful than it regarded!

Edamame Bacon Fried Rice

Edible Zen Garden Dessert

We can safely say that Kampai is a spot that can guarantee a healthful expertise from begin to end. Their wonderful portion sizes will fill you up and hold you coming again for extra!

What: Kampai Restaurant

Where: 02, Ground Floor, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, Delhi

When: 12 midday – 11pm

Cost for 2: Rs. 3,500 (approx.)