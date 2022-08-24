Kane Richardson, Tom Helm drive Phoenix to key victory

Birmingham Phoenix 166 for six (Livingstone 45, Moeen 42, Milnes 3-32) beat Oval Invincibles 156 for 8 (Helm 3-11, Richardson 3-22) by ten runs

Kane Richardson struck twice in as many balls to seal an important Birmingham Phoenix success as they overcame Oval Invincibles by 10 runs to climb to 3rd within the males’s Hundred desk.

Richardson, who eliminated Jordan Cox and Invincibles captain Sam Billings with successive deliveries, completed with three for 22 on the Kia Oval, whereas fellow seamer Tom Helm claimed a formidable three for 11.

Those performances underpinned the Phoenix victory regardless of the most effective efforts of the Curran brothers, with each Sam and Tom clattering a flurry of sixes however their facet fell brief on 156 for eight.

Earlier, Liam Livingstone (45 from 32) and Moeen Ali (42 from 25) led the way in which because the guests posted 166 for six, with their bowlers making certain that proved to be a profitable whole.

Having endured a lean run in three innings since his unbeaten century in opposition to Southern Brave, big-hitting opener Will Smeed seemed to be again on observe after Phoenix have been put in.

Smeed thrashed 23 from the primary 13 deliveries of the innings, together with two sixes, however was undone when he misjudged a pull off Mohammad Hasnain and Sam Curran back-pedalled at mid-on to clasp the catch.

Moeen took over the baton with relish, compiling a 25-ball knock that contained 4 cleanly-struck maximums, together with one off Sunil Narine, who bowled tightly general to complete with two for 21.

Narine had the final phrase, persuading the Phoenix skipper to gap out following his 69-run stand with Livingstone – who started in sedate vogue earlier than bursting into damaging mode in opposition to Sam Curran.

Livingstone dispatched the left-armer over the leg-side boundary 3 times in 4 deliveries, however he missed out on a second half-century of the event, skying Matt Milnes (three for 32) into the palms of long-on.

The Invincibles suffered a swift double blow as they slid to 11 for 2 in reply, with Will Jacks trapped lbw by Richardson – and utilizing up a assessment within the course of – earlier than Rilee Roussouw perished to Smeed’s superbly-judged diving catch on the leg facet.

Meanwhile, the off form Jason Roy rode his luck, flicking one to backward sq. the place Imran Tahir failed to hold on after which edging Richardson onto the stumps in order that the bails lit up – but stubbornly refused to fall.

But Roy (21 from 19) was unable to take full benefit, hooking Henry Brookes down the throat of deep sq. leg and the Invincibles seemed to be floundering, though Cox (32 from 29) and Sam Curran (30 from 20) saved their hopes alive.