Kane Williamson duck, New Zealand skittled to open door for County Select XI

County Select XI 247 and 112 for 1 (Compton 56*, Ajaz 1-12) want 152 runs to beat New Zealanders 362 for 9 dec and 148 (Jamieson 36, Wagner 36, Porter 5-31)

After 4 enjoying days of largely serene progress of their build-up in the direction of the primary Test, New Zealand have been blindsided by the County Select XI at Chelmsford. Jamie Porter ripped out 5 top-order wickets to belatedly remind the England selectors of his prowess in seaming circumstances, and regardless of recovering considerably from a parlous place of 9 for five, the vacationers have a scrap on their palms if they’re to avert defeat on day 4.

This second four-day pleasant, after a rain-affected outing down in Hove, has allowed New Zealand to rotate their personnel with a view to getting enjoying time for as most of the social gathering as doable. But Kane Williamson , the Test captain, managed a nine-ball duck in his solely outing earlier than subsequent week’s encounter at Lord’s, whereas there have been single-figure scores for Tom Latham, Will Young, Devon Conway (his second of the match), Tom Blundell and Colin de Grandhomme – all probably starters within the Test XI.

The dismissal of de Grandhomme accomplished a five-for for Porter inside 5 overs, leaving New Zealand on 19 for six. That anaemic scoreline had improved to 70 when the eighth wicket fell, however the County Select XI have been nonetheless eyeing up a goal under 200, just for some well timed lower-order resistance from Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson to stave off full collapse. A 63-run stand pushed the New Zealanders in the direction of one thing defendable, earlier than Worcestershire left-armer Ben Gibbon picked up each to finish a powerful outing.

The New Zealanders’ second-innings 148 meant the County Select XI would want to attain 264 for victory – greater than that they had managed collectively the primary time round. But Ben Compton continued his prolific summer time with an stubborn, unbeaten half-century and though Ajaz Patel eliminated Dom Sibley after a gap stand price 88, the ECB’s scratch group will return needing 152 extra with 9 wickets in hand within the morning.

There had been little to counsel that New Zealand have been in for such a torrid morning examination when the unbeaten openers, Young and Latham, resumed the innings in vibrant sunshine, having performed out a maiden from spinner Liam Patterson-White the earlier night. But Porter struck together with his third, twelfth, sixteenth and 18th balls to go away the guests 5 down and never but into double-figures.

Young was the primary to go, lbw for a three-ball duck enjoying no stroke to 1 nipping again in. Williamson, who joined up with the squad this week after leaving the IPL early to witness the start of his second little one in New Zealand, had spent a while within the area on Friday and now walked out rather than Conway in his customary berth at No. 3. But shortly heading in the wrong way was his deputy, Latham, who thick-edged Gibbon’s sixth supply to 3rd slip.

Ben Compton led the chase with an unbeaten half-century•Getty Images

Williamson has not performed Test cricket since November, having skilled points with a power elbow drawback. Although he was match sufficient to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad on the IPL, his returns have been underwhelming, and he would have been hoping for a prolonged keep within the center forward of his comeback. Instead, Porter discovered additional carry from a size exterior off stump to induce a startled prod to slide.

With Conway, one other latest arrival from India, additionally in search of a exercise towards the pink ball after making 4 off 14 within the first innings, Porter struck once more from around the wicket, rapping the left-hander on the pads. Two balls later, wicketkeeper Blundell propped ahead to even be given out lbw – though he lingered for a while after the choice, with a powerful suggestion that he had bought an inside edge.

At that stage Porter, who has seemingly drifted out of rivalry for a Test cap regardless of being referred to as as much as the England squad in 2018, had figures of 4 for 4 from three overs; and so they improved nonetheless additional when de Grandhomme defended the ball softly down into the turf, just for it bounce again and dislodge the bails.

The New Zealanders lastly bought the scoreboard transferring with the arrival of Tim Southee, who cracked 5 fours and a six throughout a 17-ball innings. He scored 34 out of the 37 added in partnership with Daryl Mitchell for the seventh wicket, earlier than one other belligerent slap down the bottom off Patterson-White was intercepted by the diving Gibbon at long-on. Mitchell then grew to become the eighth wicket to fall, offering a hit for Jack Blatherwick, as his ungainly try to tug ended up within the palms of level.

From there, Wagner and Jamieson dug in for 20 overs of respectable batting that took the innings into the afternoon session. Gibbon ultimately trapped Wagner with a full supply angled into the pads, earlier than Jamieson’s try and thrash the ball into Hayes Close ended up within the palms of Porter at long-off. Wagner and Southee each then delivered ten overs, their first correct bowl earlier than Lord’s, because the County Select XI made begin in pursuit of victory; Sibley fell chopping at Ajaz however the spinner dropped Tom Haines off Wagner within the penultimate over to sum up New Zealand’s day.