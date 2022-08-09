Kanerva hails Finland’s Super Cup opportunity | Inside UEFA

On Wednesday, European soccer’s focus will shine brightly on Finland because it prepares to stage the UEFA Super Cup match – the nation’s first main UEFA males’s membership competitors remaining.

Finnish males’s nationwide crew coach Markku Kanerva will probably be within the stands when Real Madrid meet Eintracht Frankfurt at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium.. He believes that the showpiece occasion – the curtain-raiser to the brand new UEFA membership competitors season – represents a incredible alternative for Finnish soccer and its followers.

“It’s a big thing for us to promote our capital Helsinki as well as football generally in Finland,” Kanerva advised UEFA.com on the metropolis’s Super Cup fan competition. “It’s huge for us, and there will be a lot of Finnish fans at the game.





Kanerva (r) with former Finland worldwide Petri Pasanen (l) and deputy mayor of Helsinki, Paavo Arhinmaki, on the Super Cup Fan Village UEFA through Getty Images

“Seeing these kinds of teams live is fantastic for them,” he added. “They are used to supporting the national team at the Olympic Stadium, and now they have a chance to watch Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt. It’s a great thing because in the past, we didn’t have so many big football events like we have had in other sports. That’s very good for football.”

The recreation has grown significantly in Finland due to continued funding, prompting a interval of continued success for the nation’s nationwide groups. The girls’s crew competed at its fourth consecutive Women’s EURO in England this summer time, having staged the 2009 occasion, whereas below Kanerva’s management, the boys’s crew took half of their first main finals once they certified for UEFA EURO 2020.

These achievements are the fruits of the Football Association of Finland’s (SPL-FBF) long-term strategy to grow the game.

With the advantage of UEFA HatTrick funding, the affiliation has invested closely in growing the absolute best infrastructure for soccer gamers in any respect ranges, creating extra synthetic pitches, indoor coaching halls and membership coaching centres to permit year-round exercise in a rustic the place wintry climate situations would in any other case convey a halt to play.





Young Finnish gamers can now take pleasure in higher amenitiesJan Hetfleisch/Getty Images for UEFA

“There is still a lot to improve,” mentioned Kanerva, himself a former trainer and grassroots coach, who has additionally taken cost of the Under-21 crew. “In Helsinki, there are so many players, girls and boys, but there are still not enough pitches, especially in the wintertime. However, this situation has improved a lot, and coach education is vitally important as well. That has also improved greatly, and it’s something that we have really focused on in the association.”

Reflecting on final yr’s EURO 2020 journey, Kanerva admitted to combined emotions following Finland’s group-stage exit, however he stays optimistic for the longer term.

“In the end, it was a little bit disappointing that we didn’t manage to go through to the knockout rounds,” the 58-year-old mentioned. “We are very hungry to repeat the achievement again in Germany in 2024. It’s going to be hard to get there, but we want to experience more of that kind of atmosphere like we did at EURO 2020.”





Finland’s gamers have a good time with their followers after beating Denmark at EURO 2020AFP through Getty Images

Before the qualifying programme begins for EURO 2024, there’s Nations League motion to come back towards Romania and Montenegro. Kanerva feels that the Nations League is a contest that performs an important function in squad growth.

“We still have some important games in the Nations League beforeEURO qualifying starts, and we are on the right track with some new players coming into the squad,” he defined. “Hopefully they can stay fit and get some minutes in their club teams, which is very important.

“The Nations League may be very helpful, as a result of we meet groups which might be on the identical stage as we’re. In different qualifying competitions, the place there are stronger groups and weaker groups than us, to have the ability to qualify, we’ve to beat these type of League B groups like us. Of course, we wish to beat the groups from League A as effectively, but it surely’s very robust. It’s good for the event of gamers, to see them in this type of setting, towards groups on our stage. It tells us so much, and we collect quite a lot of details about how gamers play at this stage.”

Within the SPL-FBF, a firm structure for player development centres around Kanerva’s plans for the senior team.

“One of the important thing issues is the cooperation between the nationwide crew coaches at completely different age teams. We inform one another in regards to the gamers and their growth, and take into consideration the Finnish manner of taking part in as effectively,” he reflected.

“I give the message in regards to the type of gamers we want sooner or later to achieve a EURO or World Cup, however for us, crucial factor is what occurs at membership stage – we attempt to get that data to membership coaches as effectively, to attempt to develop the kind of participant that we want for the nationwide groups.”

Growing the sport in Finland