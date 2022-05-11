Kangana Ranaut nails trendy look of the season by donning tangerine top and pink striped A-line skirt for Dhaakad promotions : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

The title Kangana Ranaut involves thoughts in the case of the style sense of all Bollywood divas, and she or he is the queen of Bollywood. Over the years, she has cultivated the picture of a method icon. She is recognised for her outlandish trend sense, and she or he enjoys being daring and experimental together with her fashion. Her ensembles set traits and her toned physique, curly hair, and energetic smile distinguish her.

Kangana Ranaut nails fashionable look of the season by donning tangerine high and pink striped A-line skirt for Dhaakad promotions

Kangana’s actuality present, ‘Lock Upp,’ simply concluded after 72 days of streaming and with all of her trendy appearances on the present, the fashionista made jaws drop. She’s at the moment stepping up her trend sport in preparation for her upcoming movie Dhaakad’s promotions. She could be seen sporting an excellent tangerine high with a flared striped skirt in current stills shared by her stylist Tanya Ghavri.

Kangana Ranaut wore a tangerine full-sleeved stable high with batwing sleeves, a spherical neck, and bow particulars on the sleeves with a pink striped A-line skirt with calf size and bow trimming on the waist. She wore nude pink pumps together with her informal, trendy, and kooky summer time outfit. Kangana Ranaut wore a golden hoop earring by Radhika Agrawal Jewels and wore a gown from the Adeam clothes line. She wore her curly hair in a ponytail with sparkly pink eye-shadow, a impartial lip tint, and mascara-coated lashes.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s subsequent movie, Dhaakad, can be launched on May twentieth, 2022. Kangana performs a troublesome worldwide spy who embarks on a high-octane motion journey to remove worldwide human and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for ten years. Arjun Rampal additionally performs a pivotal position within the movie. Kangana will even seem within the movie Tejas.

SUMMARY OF OUTFIT DETAILS :

ACTOR : Kangana Ranaut

OUTFIT : Adeam

STYLIST : Tanya Ghavri

JEWELLERY : Radhika Aggarwal Jewels

SHOES : Augustha

HAIR : Haseena Shaikh

MAKE-UP : Chettri Albert

