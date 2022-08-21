Kangana Ranaut nominated by Filmfare for Thalaivii role, actress plans to sue for THIS reason

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut shared her plan to sue Filmfare for her performing nomination

Kangana Ranaut has determined to sue Filmfare for nominating her for her work in biopic ‘Thalaivii’, within the upcoming version of the Filmfare Awards. The ‘Queen’ actress took to the story part of her Instagram and wrote a prolonged be aware stating the rationale behind the choice.

She wrote, “I have banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for ‘Thalaivii’ (sic).”

“I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. it is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue@filmfare … thanks (sic),” Kangana added.

Kangana, who has 4 National Film Awards to her credit score, is thought for her easy perspective and talking her thoughts.

Recently, the primary look of actress Mahima Chaudhry from ‘Emergency’ was unveiled. The movie will mark Kangana’s return to route after ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. The actress will double up because the lead character of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi within the movie.

