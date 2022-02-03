Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss at the launch of her reality show Lock Upp- “This is not your big brother’s house”





Actor-director-producer Kangana Ranaut is all set so as to add one other feather to her cap as she is going to quickly be seen as a number of a actuality present. The actress shall be making her internet debut with ALT Balaji and MX Player’s fearless actuality present Lock Upp- Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel. In a never-seen-before actuality present, 16 controversial celebrities shall be put collectively in a lock-up for months and shall be stripped of their facilities.

Lock Upp will even have a celeb jailer whose id has but not been unveiled. Speaking on the occasion, Kangana took a dig at Salman Khan hosted actuality present Bigg Boss. “Ye koi aapke bade bhai ka ghar nahi hai, yeh mera jail hai (This is not your big brother’s house, this is my jail). I will have files of every contestant and their truth,” she stated.

Further speaking concerning the present marking her OTT debut, Kangana stated, “For a long time, I wanted to do something on OTT but I didn’t have any clarity to what I wanted to do. When Ekta called and narrated the idea I really liked it.”

“In most of my films, I play larger-than-life characters. I never got a chance to interact with the audience at my level. I had Twitter but I have been banned from there (laughs). So I thought this show would allow me to interact with the people,” she added.

