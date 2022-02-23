Kannada actor Chetan arrested for posts against HC judge

Image Source : INSTA/CHETAN Kannada actor Chetan arrested for posts in opposition to HC choose

Popular Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa has been arrested by the police on fees of posting derogatory messages on social media platforms in opposition to the choose, who’s a part of a three-judge bench trying into the case of hijab row, police mentioned on Wednesday. The actor has been despatched to judicial custody for 15 days. The police took up a suo motu case in opposition to the actor beneath IPC sections 505 (statements of public mischief) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to impress breach of the peace).

Actor Chetan, a US citizen and a scholar had retweeted his touch upon Justice S. Krishna Dixit. Chetan in his tweet had commented on the granting of bail to an accused within the rape case and likewise objected to the remarks made by the Judge. He had tweeted the message two years in the past.

After retweeting the identical message Chetan claimed that, the choose who had given an objectionable assertion in a rape case is trying into the hijab case. Chetan had questioned if the choose has readability on the problem.

Based on the tweet, the Sheshadripuram police lodged a suo motu case in opposition to him and picked him up. Hundreds of individuals have reacted to the incident and condemned his arrest. Meanwhile, Chetan’s spouse Meghana got here on stay on social media and claimed that Chetan had been kidnapped. Now, his supporters have said that they are going to take up the authorized battle for Chetan.

Meanwhile, Karnataka police have arrested three individuals in reference to the assault on the brother of one of many petitioners Hajra Shifa, within the hijab row. The arrested individuals are recognized as Deepak Kumar, Manoj and Sunil Raj. The accused pelted stones on the restaurant run by Shifa’s father and attacked her brother on Monday evening.