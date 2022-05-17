Kannada Actor Dies After Fat Removal Surgery, Parents Blame Hospital

Chethana Raj was a well-liked actor, identified for her day by day soaps.

Bengaluru:

A 21-year-old Kannada actor died yesterday, days after a fats elimination surgical procedure at a non-public hospital in Bengaluru. Chethana Raj, a well-liked TV actor, developed issues after the surgical procedure, her household alleges.

A case has been filed in opposition to medical doctors at Dr Shetty’s Cosmetic Clinic in Rajajinagar on a police criticism by her mother and father.

Chethana Raj was admitted to the hospital on May 16 for the surgical procedure. After the surgical procedure, her lungs reportedly stuffed up with fluid. She died after a cardiac arrest on Monday.

Her mother and father have alleged negligence by medical doctors of Dr Shetty’s and have lodged a criticism with the police.

According to stories, medical doctors tried to revive her by means of CPR for 45 minutes however could not. On realising that she was unresponsive, the medical doctors reportedly took her to the close by Kaade Hospital.

The Kaade hospital has alleged that they have been compelled to violate protocol for a affected person who was purchased unresponsive.

