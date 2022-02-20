Kanpur Mayor Shares Voting Photo On WhatsApp, Case For Violating Secrecy

Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey solid her vote on the Hudson School polling sales space

Kanpur:

Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey created an issue immediately when she clicked footage and movies contained in the polling sales space. Ms Pandey shared the photograph of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) as she solid the vote through the third-phase of UP meeting polls.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the District Magistrate has initiated motion in opposition to her.

“An FIR is being lodged against Mrs Pramila Pandey under relevant sections for breach of secrecy of voting at Hudson School polling station,” the Kanpur district Justice of the Peace posted on Twitter.

Polling is being held immediately in 59 meeting seats unfold throughout 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh. This is the third section of the Assembly polls within the state, the place elections are to be held in seven rounds.

As many as 627 candidates are within the fray on this section, through which over 2.15 crore persons are eligible to vote.