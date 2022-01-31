Kansas City Chiefs set sights on third straight Super Bowl appearance

The Kansas City Chiefs are clear favorites with sportsbook SBK to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s AFC Championship match.

The Chiefs head into the competition with odds of 4/13 as they give the impression of being to safe their place within the 2022 Super Bowl on the SoFi Stadium in California.

But they are going to be cautious of an upset after the Bengals, who’re 3/1 with SBK to win this match, pulled off a shock 19-16 victory in opposition to the Tennessee Titans final weekend. Zac Taylor’s crew even have the benefit of getting crushed their opposition of their final assembly, popping out on prime in an in depth 34-31 win.

In the conflict earlier than that, it was the Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who got here out on prime.

The Bengals come into this weekend’s match in a scorching streak of kind, with six consecutive ATS victories. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are on a run of seven consecutive Overs and can fancy themselves to achieve the Super Bowl for the third 12 months working.

And the Chiefs are at the moment the 5/4 favorites with SBK to win the Super Bowl, going one higher than final 12 months after defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida. The Bengals are 9/1 outsiders to go all the way in which, an additional indication of their underdog standing.

The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is the clear favourite to attain a landing anytime in opposition to the Bengals, with odds of 4/5, whereas the probably scorer for the Cincinnati outfit is Ja’Marr Chase (5/4).

Tee Higgins (2/1) and the aforementioned Mahomes (11/4) is also amongst the scorers, and Joe Mixon is 8/1 to attain the final landing.

Tyreek Hill is 7/1 to attain the primary landing, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid has hailed his crew’s key trio of Hill, Mahomes and Kelce within the buildup to the match.

He stated: “It’s special. All three of them trust each other, and that’s important. They have that innate ability to know where the guy is going to be against whatever leverage the defender has on them. I appreciate that.

“It’s a fluid recreation, so you are going to should make changes, you are going to should do it with routes the place it isn’t going to be good such as you may see with a card that you’ve got drawn up.

“The other team is playing, too, so you have to maneuver around, and it helps to have that chemistry when teams are showing you a bunch of different looks.”

SBK: Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals cash line

Kansas City Chiefs 4/13

Cincinnati Bengals 3/1

SBK: Anytime landing scorer

Travis Kelce 4/5

Tyreek Hill 20/21

Joe Mixon 21/20

Ja’Marr Chase 5/4

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 17/10

SBK: First landing scorer

Tyreek Hill 7/1

Travis Kelce 15/2

Joe Mixon 15/2

Ja’Marr Chase 10/1

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 12/1

SBK: Super Bowl 2022 outright winner

Kansas City Chiefs 5/4

Los Angeles Rams 9/4

San Francisco 49ers 5/1

Cincinnati Bengals 9/1