Kansas Runs Past Villanova to Get to the N.C.A.A. Final, Avenging a 2018 Loss

“We always had an answer,” Braun stated.

It was arduous to think about a worse begin for Villanova.

Kansas scored the primary 10 factors, Villanova turned the ball over on 4 consecutive possessions and Agbaji was on fireplace, making his first 4 pictures, all 3-pointers. When Agbaji sliced via the Villanova protection and dished to McCormack for a rim-rattling dunk, Kansas had thrust its result in 26-11 somewhat greater than 10 minutes into the sport, prompting a timeout by Villanova.

“The reason they were effective inside with their size was because they got us spread out early with Agbaji hitting 3s and we weren’t able to get off and help in the post,” Coach Jay Wright stated, including that protecting Agbaji in examine was a precedence. “That can become a problem for us.”

That Agbaji would play such a central function was arduous to see coming when he arrived in Lawrence 5 years in the past. He was one of many higher gamers in Kansas City and a very good pupil, however he didn’t even begin for his Amateur Athletic Union staff, MoKan Elite, and so he got here to Lawrence as any individual whom the coaches hoped could be an excellent teammate and develop into a job participant.

Instead, he has morphed into one thing far more — an athletic wing with a lethal bounce shot who was the participant of the yr within the Big 12, probably the most aggressive convention within the nation over the previous couple of seasons, and a first-team All-America.

“Obviously, my role has changed over the years,” Agbaji stated. “I came in just being a contributor, a guy off the bench, and then I ended up earning my starting role. As the years went by, my scoring was more needed on the teams and then this year, obviously, just to step up and be that man.”

Agbaji made simply 2 of his first 15 3 pointers within the match earlier than regaining his taking pictures contact within the Midwest regional closing in opposition to Miami. Even when he was struggling, his confidence didn’t waver and he discovered different methods to contribute.

Agbaji on Saturday night time was the fulcrum of a Kansas offense that whirled and reduce, the sound of sneakers persistently squeaking on the Superdome ground because the ball zipped across the perimeter, relegating one of many nation’s most decided defenses to ball chasing.