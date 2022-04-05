Kansas, With the Magic of a Record Comeback, Snatches Title Over North Carolina

NEW ORLEANS — As Kansas gamers glumly trudged off the Superdome flooring at halftime on Monday night time, down by 15 factors, mired in foul bother and dazed by a powder blue North Carolina hurricane, David McCormack was all smiles.

The Jayhawks’ hulking senior heart appeared across the locker room, clapped his fingers, patted his teammates on the again and instructed them they’d been there earlier than, rallying from deficits all through the season, together with within the N.C.A.A match.

Still, there have been quite a lot of sideways glances that greeted him.

“I was like, man, I don’t know if I’ve ever been here before,” his teammate, Christian Braun, mentioned with amusing. “Down 15 in the national championship game? I’ve definitely never been there before.”

By the top of the night time, the Jayhawks had been some place else they hadn’t been in fairly a while — standing atop a podium at heart court docket, blue confetti at their ft, after being topped nationwide champions.