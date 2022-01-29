Kanye allegedly spreading Pete Davidson rumours

Kanye West is allegedly spreading unfounded rumours that Pete Davidson is homosexual and has AIDS.

What ever occurred to Jesus?

Despite spending years creating a status as a religious Christian rapper who hosted Sunday Services and ceased cursing on his albums, Kanye West has turned a nook and is allegedly spreading unfounded rumours that Pete Davidson is homosexual and has AIDS, the NY Post reports.

The Yeezy designer first made his disdain for estranged spouse Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend recognized when he threatened him in his new observe “Eazy”, rapping, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

But now sources inform us that West, 44, has escalated this one-sided feud by spreading the rumours to anybody who will pay attention.

Our sources additionally alleged that West, who may be very publicly courting actress Julia Fox, is telling those that Davidson, 28, is a junkie along with threatening that he’s going to have the Saturday Night Live star crushed up.

A supply near West, nonetheless, known as the claims “nonsense,” whereas a supply near Davidson instructed us, “He’s ignoring all of the Kanye hate out of respect for Kim.”

Reps for West, Kardashian and Davidson didn’t instantly return Page Six’s requests for remark.

Our data echoes DJ Akademiks’ feedback on Twitch earlier this week through which he claimed West is “going crazy with himself”.

“A n***a told me, this is real talk, Kanye has been telling anyone within an earshot of himself, he’s trying to spread a rumour that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I’m telling you this is a fact. I’ve heard this from eight people. He’s telling everybody!”

The DJ added, “I’m telling you, this is a fact. Bruh, if you gotta spread a rumour that the n***a f***in’ your wife got AIDS, you burnt out, bro. Wrap it up. It’s over.”

Page Six beforehand reported that the King of Staten Island star discovered West’s lyrical threats “hilarious”, nevertheless it’s unclear how he’s feeling now.

Davidson and Kardashian, 41, began courting final fall, lower than a yr after she filed for divorce from West. The estranged couple share 4 kids – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

TMZ was first to report the information.

This article initially appeared on NY Post and was reproduced with permission