Kanye West attacks Pete Davidson in second ‘Eazy’ music video

Kanye West has launched a second music video and Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, is a function once more.

Pete Davidson can not catch a break.

An animated model of the Saturday Night Live star finds himself getting attacked but once more in a second music video for Kanye West’s track Eazy, Page Six reviews. This time, nonetheless, a skinned monkey does the soiled work.

As West raps the road, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” the bloodied monkey beats a blurred-out Davidson – who wears a hoodie with “Skete,” West’s nickname for the comedian – to the bottom.

It’s the identical skinned monkey that appeared on the quilt artwork for Eazy.

In the primary video for the observe, launched earlier this month, West kidnapped and buried alive a Claymation model of the King of Staten Island actor.

“EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER, EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO. JK, HE’S FINE,” learn the ultimate body, with the phrase “SKETE” scratched out.

Neither Davidson, 28, nor his girlfriend, West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has responded to the audiovisual threats.

West, 44, confronted a tonne of backlash for the primary video, however clearly that has not stopped him from persevering with this type of artwork. In reality, in response to the criticism, he defended his portrayal of Davidson as protected by the First Amendment.

“Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech,” West wrote on social media. “Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

The Black Skinhead rapper’s artwork definitely does have vary, as he revealed a bleak poem about being “dead” not lengthy after releasing his music video.

West and Kardashian, 41, had been declared legally single final week amid their ongoing divorce.

The exes share 4 youngsters: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

This article initially appeared in Page Six and was reproduced with permission