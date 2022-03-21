Kanye West banned from performing at the Grammys | Channel

West is eager to nonetheless work on the initiatives to maintain operations on schedule. Picture: Mark Sagliocco / WireImage / Getty Images

Kanye ‘Ye’ West has been banned from acting at this yr’s Grammys.

The determination was made partially due to considerations over potential interactions between West and this yr’s host, Trevor Noah.

In response to West’s ban, Noah stated on Twitter that West must be counselled, not cancelled.

Kanye ‘Ye’ West has been banned from performing on the sixty fourth annual Grammys schedule to happen on Monday, 4 April.

A rep for Ye confirmed to E! News that the rapper acquired the decision earlier than the weekend that he had “unfortunately” been faraway from the line-up of performers at this yr’s ceremony.

The Blast, which first reported the information, famous the choice was made partially due to considerations over potential interactions between West and this yr’s Grammys host, Trevor Noah.

In response to West’s ban, Noah took to Twitter to weigh in on the controversy.

“I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye,” the South African wrote.

Ye was briefly suspended from Instagram earlier this week for utilizing a racial slur in opposition to Noah in a publish concerning feedback made on The Daily Show about West’s behaviour in direction of ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Before the publish was eliminated, Noah responded within the feedback part. He wrote: “You’re an indelible part of my life, Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump, and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do, however, care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

West is nominated for 5 Grammys on the 2022 ceremony, together with Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Donda.