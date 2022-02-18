Kanye West launches new public attack on Pete Davidson

Kanye West has slammed Pete Davidson in a collection of posts, days after Kim Kardashian begged him to cease harassing her new boyfriend.

Kanye West is constant his warfare on Pete Davidson, defending his posts as “payback.”

The rapper posted a photograph of Davidson from a Saturday Night Live skit sporting a pink MAGA-style hat with “MAKE KANYE 2006 AGAIN” emblazoned on it to his Instagram account Thursday and known as him out for his insensitive jokes.

“HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” he wrote, utilizing his derogatory nickname for Davidson.

Despite Davidson, 28, having a brand new Instagram account that West, 44, follows, the Donda artist didn’t tag him.

West additionally posted a video from the identical 2018 SNL “Weekend Update” section wherein Davidson inspired the rapper to take treatment for his bipolar dysfunction.

“Kanye, I know you’re like, ‘Yo, this is the real me, I’m off the meds’ — take ’em. I’m on ’em, it’s great,” the comic — who was recognized with borderline character dysfunction when he was 23 — stated within the clip.

West captioned the video: “This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him This is not harassment This is payback.”

Kanye’s newest posts come days after he shared private texts from Kardashian wherein she begged him to cease publicly harassing Davidson as a result of she feared for her now boyfriend’s security. At the time, West vowed he would stop.

Ye didn’t put up the SNL full section right this moment, which later confirmed Davidson slamming the rapper for his SNL MAGA rant.

“Speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here, and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” stated Davidson, who known as the previous SNL star “a genuinely bad, racist person” on The Howard Stern Show that yr.

Davidson — who’s been relationship West’s estranged spouse, Kim Kardashian, since October 2021 — then addressed his “MAGA” hat, which West claimed he was advised to not put on.

“He wore it all week,” Davidson refuted. “Nobody told him not to wear it. I wish I bullied you. I wish I would have suggested that it might upset some people, like your wife [Kim Kardashian] or every black person ever.”

During his prolonged rant, which drew jeers and boos from the viewers, West addressed his help for President Donald Trump.

“There’s so many times I talk to like a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist,’” he stated. “Well, if I was concerned about racism, I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

Davidson closed out the Weekend Update section by encouraging West to return on his treatment for bipolar dysfunction.

“I know you’re like, ‘No, this is the real me, I’m off the meds.’ Take ’em!” Davidson stated. “There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on ’em. … If I ever got on a plane and the pilot said, ‘I just want you to know, this is the real me flying the plane,’ I’d jump out. Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass.”

This story initially appeared on Page Six and is republished right here with permission.