Kanye’s biggest mistake in Kim divorce

Kanye has drawn enormous consideration for his chaotic posts about Kim Kardashian, however it would possibly backfire of their divorce proceedings.

Kanye West’s social media posts are “fair game” and will “become evidence” in opposition to him in his divorce from Kim Kardashian, in line with authorized specialists.

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West, 44, in February final 12 months after seven years of marriage, stories Fox News.

The two share 4 youngsters collectively: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

West has been going after Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson in a flurry of Instagram posts, which he continues to later delete.

He’s additionally shared text messages from Kardashian on his account and speaks about their divorce on the social media app.

“Social media posts are fair game when it comes to divorce proceedings,” Katherine Miller, founding father of New York City-based Miller Law Group, who isn’t concerned within the ex-pair’s case, defined.

“Kanye West’s rants about his divorce could hurt his arguments on any custody and other parenting issues since he is clearly willing to put his own needs to express his feelings over their best interests,” Miller added.

Decision on custody

Divorce proceedings sometimes entail a call on custody, though Kardashian and West have agreed on joint custody of their youngsters in the meanwhile.

However, if there have been to be a custody battle, social media posts that don’t foster a “healthy parent-child relationship” might have an effect on a choose’s choice, in line with California divorce lawyer Mark Ressa.

“Social media posts that show a failure of one parent to foster a healthy parent-child relationship with the other parent can absolutely affect the court’s ultimate determination of custody and visitation; i.e., whether custody is awarded primarily to one or to both parents equally and whether there will be restrictions on visitation, such as supervised visitation,” Ressa, who can also be not concerned in Kardashian and West’s case, advised Fox News Digital.

“Certainly calling into question on social media a parent’s new significant other, especially when children are old enough to access and read social media, does not help foster a healthy parent-child relationship,” he added.

New York divorce lawyer Sandra Radna emphasised that “disparaging” a dad or mum on social media is also used as “proof” in any potential custody battle.

“If one parent is disparaging the other parent as Mr West is doing to Ms Kardashian on social media, that could be used as proof that he will not foster a feeling of love for Ms Kardashian when he is with the children and that could be a reason for the court to grant sole custody to her,” Radna, who isn’t concerned within the ex-couple’s divorce, advised Fox News Digital.

‘I’m nonetheless studying’

For his half, West has addressed criticism from many who he was making an attempt to besmirch Kardashian by divulging personal messages and maintained that he has owned as much as the error and is studying to higher handle his impulses.

“Thank everybody for supporting me,” West not too long ago wrote. “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

In a separate publish, West, also referred to as “Ye,” shared a screenshot of a remark that learn: “That’s what a real man does; fight for your family Ye.”

“THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY,” West wrote for his 12.6 million followers. “MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE.”

Meanwhile, one authorized professional famous that even when she wished to, there isn’t a lot Kardashian can do to maintain West from airing his grievances on social media.

“Kim could try asking the court for a gag order restricting both parties from airing their grievances publicly during the divorce, but I doubt she would be successful,” Miller advised Fox News Digital.

“Free speech is valued in this country, and Kim would have to show a risk of grievous harm in order to be successful,” and “the harm caused by [the social media posts] is mostly to his dignity if Kim can find a way to shield the kids.”

Kardashian might file a non-disparagement settlement, though they’re sometimes added to a remaining divorce or separation paperwork, in line with Radna.

“Although a non-disparagement clause is something that is typically in the final divorce or separation agreement, the court may issue an interim non-disparagement order immediately since Mr West continues to publicly disparage Ms Kardashian,” she advised Fox News Digital.

– Fox News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.

This article initially appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.