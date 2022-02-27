Kanye’s bizarre defence for posting spree

Kanye West has made a brand new transfer in his divorce battle with Kim Kardashian, giving a wierd excuse for his explosive social media posts about her.

Kanye West claims his estranged spouse Kim Kardashian can’t show he wrote the scathing social media posts about her and boyfriend Pete Davidson, subsequently it may possibly’t be used as proof of their messy divorce battle.

According to authorized paperwork obtained by TMZ, West’s lawyer say the messages are rumour and inadmissable in court docket.

“Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes (sic) the posts in her declaration as misinformation,” the paperwork state. “Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye.”

The argument appears odd, as earlier this month West, 44, wrote that he was taking “accountability” for his social media rants about Kardashian, 41.

“I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim,” he wrote. “I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

He additionally apologised for his use of all caps within the since-deleted posts, acknowledging that it makes individuals “feel like I’m screaming at them.”

Last week, Kardashian begged a judge to sign off on her divorce papers, explaining that the Donda rapper’s posts have been inflicting “emotional distress.”

“I very much desire to be divorced,” the Skims founder wrote. “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media, which has created emotional distress.”

West has known as out Kardashian for a number of issues starting from leaking her private texts, accusing her of kidnapping their 4-year-old daughter, Chicago, to blasting her for permitting their 8-year-old daughter, North, to be on TikTookay.

He has additionally gone after Kardashian’s boyfriend SNL star Pete Davidson, threatening to “beat his ass” in a newly launched music, calling him a “d – khead,” and bizarrely labelling him “Skete” in social media posts.

West, who’s now on his third lawyer, has fought Kardashian’s request for a divorce.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce from West in February 2021. They additionally share sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

