Kanye’s new ‘boo’ looks like Kim’s twin

While it’s apparent the social media star resembles the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, there’s much more to study in regards to the brunette bombshell, Page Six studies.

Book sensible

Jones boasts each magnificence and brains. She studied elementary schooling on the University of Delaware and is presently pursuing her grasp’s in counselling at Wilmington University.

Working lady

The brunette magnificence specialises in psychological well being. She presently is the Chief Operating Officer of First State Behavioral Health.

“I feel as though counselling and behavioural health treatment is a healthy action for everyone,” she shared through her work bio. “Counselling can help everyone improve in their everyday life and I look forward to working with you.”

Famous followers

In addition to her reference to West, Jones has discovered celeb followers in DJ Khaled, T.I., Sean “Diddy” Combs and extra.

All of them comply with the stunner on Instagram.

Kim Klone

While one may argue that many curvy, dark-haired fashions may technically move for Kardashian, it’s apparent that Jones’ sense of fashion is closely influenced by the Skims founder.

The two have sported related bikini kinds on Instagram and Jones has even been noticed in leather-based appears from Balenciaga that West initially curated for his ex.

As Page Six beforehand reported, sources at TMZ declare Jones and West aren’t courting solely, however allege that the designer was “undeniably drawn to” Jones due to her resemblance to Kardashian.

“She appears to be a muse, but it also depends on who you ask,” a supply instructed Page Six of Jones’ place in Ye’s life following his split from Julia Fox. “She’s loving her role.”

On Wednesday, West reposted an Instagram publish from media firm The Shade Room that claimed he and his “new boo” Chaney Jones had been “going strong”. He captioned it with a love coronary heart emoji.

This article initially appeared on New York Post and was reproduced with permission.