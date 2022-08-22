Kapil Sharma flaunts his new look ahead of The Kapil Sharma Show season 4, shares photos with Archana Puran Singh : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Comedian Kapil Sharma will likely be again on the TV screens with a model new season of his common comedy present, The Kapil Sharma Show. The group had gone on a hiatus for his or her world tour however will likely be again quickly. And for a similar, the comic is about to carry a brand new look.

Kapil Sharma flaunts his new look forward of The Kapil Sharma Show season 4, shares images with Archana Puran Singh

On Sunday, Kapil Sharma took to social media to share a his undercut hairdo and wrote, “New season, new look coming soon”. Singer Richa Sharma commented, “Ye handsome ladka kaun haiiiii,” whereas Harbhajan Singh wrote on Instagram, “Looking sharp.”

He shared one other set of images with Archana Puran Singh. Earlier she stated, “Hi guys, guess where I am shooting today…for the promo of the new season of The Kapil Sharma show. I know you all are so excited to have the show back. We are coming back very soon and today is the promo shoot. So look out for further details on our posts and stories of the whole cast. I am so excited to be back to be with you guys.”

Sharing the put up, she had captioned it as, “Sneak peek of the promo shoot for The Kapil Sharma shoot. Yesss! It’s coming back sooooooon in a fresh, new and exciting! Watch out for more deets!”

The third season of The Kapil Sharma Show concluded in June 2022.

