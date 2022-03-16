Kapil Sharma gives a glimpse of his 4 am gym session; fans says “After effect of shooting with Akshay Kumar” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Kapil Sharma on Wednesday gave a glimpse of his early morning gymnasium session. The comic usually mocks about his health routine on his present The Kapil Sharma Show stunned the viewers by revealing that he hit the gymnasium at 4 am for hardcore health session earlier than beginning along with his work for the day.

Kapil Sharma provides a glimpse of his 4 am gymnasium session; followers says “After effect of shooting with Akshay Kumar”

“When you have a 6 am shift, check in to the gym by 4 am #noexcuses #workout #stayhealthy #stayhappy ???? love you all ,” he wrote sharing the video. In the video, he can be seen doing strength training and cardio workout. Soon after he shared the video, the comment section was filled with praise for the comedian’s discipline.

Fans also took to the comment section to tease Kapil Sharma by calling his 4 am call time an inspiration by actor Akshay Kumar. For the unversed, Akshay Kumar has often confessed that he wakes up at 4 am every day, does his workout, and heads to work. He has often credited his disciplined lifestyle for his success and his ability to do multiple films in a year.

“Akshay sir aa rhe h na aaj isiliye jldi uthe ho”- wrote a fan. “Lol..its just after affects of shooting with akshay kumar..dont worry things will get back to normal soon,” wrote one other fan.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma thanks Anupam Kher for clarification ‘on sending invite’ for The Kashmir Files cast on his show

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi films solely on Bollywood Hungama.