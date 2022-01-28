Kapil Sharma shares what made him say yes to Netflix for his comedy special : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Kapil Sharma, a humble boy from Amritsar got here to Mumbai with a dream and he got here, he noticed, he conquered however he’s not completed but! The comic has come a great distance along with his humour and candid manner. From profitable The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007 to establishing himself throughout households everywhere in the nation with Comedy Nights with Kapil, no identify has been extra synonymous with comedy in India.

The ace-comedian is now all set to tackle the world of streaming, giving audiences a glimpse into his life along with his first-ever Netflix comedy particular ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’. In this much-awaited particular, the comic is seen taking a visit down reminiscence lane. Filled with heaps of banter and indulging humour, the viewers are certainly in for a cherishable deal with.

In a candid dialog, whereas speaking about his OTT debut and what made him say sure to Netflix, he stated, “After all these years on TV, I realised that my story is still beginning and to move onto the next chapter, I had to do something new and different for which Netflix seemed like the perfect place! I’ve seen such unique content from all around the world, Netflix seems like the best way to reach a global audience. This special is a completely new zone for me, it’s unlike anything I’ve done before; I’ve drawn stories from my journey, discussed my experiences and shared my path so far. With ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’, I’ve also paid a tribute to my loved ones. So it’s not content I’m sharing with people, it’s my life! And where else would I want such a wondrous spectacle showcased but on Netflix? And given the current scenario, when the world is moving to digital spaces and OTT platforms, toh mera bhi entry banta hai na! Jokes apart, it has been a learning experience for me – this is far different from what I usually do and I’m excited for the world to see what we’ve created here.”

Watch Kapil Sharma stand up shut and private as he shares about his life journey in his model in Netflix’s much-awaited comedy particular, releasing on twenty eighth January.

