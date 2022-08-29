Kapil Sharma sings Ghazal with Hariharan; Shankar Mahadevan says he is a ‘khatarnak’ singer : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Known for his impeccable comedian timing, Kapil Sharma might have gained fame with humorous antics and chat reveals, however the actor-comedian can also be a well-liked singer. We have gotten glimpses of his expertise when the host of The Kapil Sharma Show typically hums or sings a number of traces in the course of the present. While various instances, we now have seen him showcasing his humorous facet on stage, this time round, we acquired see the singer facet in him. He shared the stage with some massive names from the music business like Hariharan and Shankar Mahadevan.

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to share a video of him singing a number of traces, as he accompanied Hariharan on stage. In reality, the comic even requested the singer, “Yeh gawaane ke liye main nahi yaad aaya tha. (You didn’t remember me when you had to make someone sing” Responding to him, singer-musician Shankar Mahadevan added, “Kapil is a khatarnak singer” After listening to his remark, Kapil replied to it in his personal quirky fashion including, “Itna jaama kar ke rakha tha, saara aaj yahin nikaal diya. (I was saving my energy and today, I got all of it out).”

He shared this video with a caption saying, “Such an honor to share the stage with living legends @singerhariharana sahab n @shankar.mahadevan sir. thank you so much for all the love n warmth @jaspinder_narula didi @shilparao @anupjalotaonline ji Saurabh ji ❤️???? what a beautiful,memorable, musical n humorous evening it was ???? #rehmatein8 #gratitude #music #musicforlife #ilovemusic ????”

On the work entrance, Kapil Sharma is gearing up for the brand new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. In reality, the actor paid a tribute to Hariharan after he kicked off shoot for the newest episodes of the season. Here, take a look at his put up:

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will function a few of his common solid which incorporates his onscreen jodidaar Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar amongst others and becoming a member of them this time will probably be former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actress Srishty Rode.

