Kapp apologetic but delighted with maiden five-for: ‘It finally came around’ | Sport

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp delivered with each bat and ball in South Africa’s Women’s Cricket World Cup win in opposition to England on Monday.

After getting out for 32 in South Africa’s epic run chase at Bay Oval, Kapp was apologetic.

Kapp admits that Proteas will take confidence as they face the hosts on Thursday in Hamilton.

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was delighted along with her all-round efficiency as South Africa defeated England in a Women’s World Cup thriller on Monday in Mount Maunganui.

The Proteas girls sealed their third successive World Cup win and stay unbeaten within the event alongside Australia.

Kapp, who was awarded Player of the Match for her heroics, ripped via the England batting order after the Proteas opted to bowl first.

The 32-year-old captured her first worldwide five-wicket haul after 120 ODIs, and registered the perfect bowling figures of the event to this point with 5 for 45 in her 10 overs.

“I’ve played over 100 games and it finally came around and it happened in a big game. I’m just happy to contribute and step up today,” Kapp informed reporters on Monday.

“I’m confident in my abilities, and being in this team, I think I’ve reached a point in my career where I know what I’m capable of and I just have to back myself. If I do, I usually perform well.”

Defending champions England completed on 235/9 to set the Proteas the very best run-chase on this World Cup to this point.

Opener Laura Wolvaardt continued her nice type as she notched up her second fifty of the event – scoring 77 off 108 balls (9 fours).

‘Watch the ball’

South Africa’s hopes remained with Kapp as she smashed the primary six of the sport however Anya Shrubsole (2/34) trapped the Proteas all-rounder LBW for 32 off 42 balls.

“When I went out, I just said, ‘Sorry’. I was supposed to end it for us but I had a lot of confidence in the two of them (Trisha Chetty and Shabnim Ismail),” stated Kapp

“I told Trisha, ‘If I get out, you take the lead.’ We only needed a run-a-ball and I said the same to Shabnim to watch the ball.”

The Proteas wanted to get 10 from the ultimate 10 balls with Chetty hitting the successful runs and sealing a three-wicket victory.

South Africa claimed their first World Cup win over England in 20 years and can look to absorb quite a lot of confidence heading into their subsequent fixture in opposition to hosts, New Zealand.

“I honestly didn’t know who were playing against next, I heard about it earlier but we’ve been focussing on one game at a time,” stated Kapp.

“Luckily, not too long ago, we toured New Zealand and played them in their home conditions and know what a good side we are.

“I believe this recreation helped the bowling and batting aspect of our staff to come back out with quite a lot of confidence going into the subsequent recreation. I’m assured we might rock up and placed on a very good present. We know it’ll be powerful, however we’ll take it one recreation at a time.”

The Proteas tackle New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park in Hamilton at 03:00 SA time.