Kapp dedicates England ‘revenge’ win to Van Niekerk: ‘This was for her’ | Sport

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp devoted South Africa’s nail-biting Women’s World Cup win towards England to common captain and spouse Dane van Niekerk.

South Africa clinched their first win towards England since 2000 and bought some much-needed revenge from the 2017 World Cup semi-final loss to the defending champions.

Kapp insists that the Proteas ladies haven’t performed their finest cricket and believes they are going to get stronger because the event progresses.

South Africa stays unbeaten at this 12 months’s Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand following their remaining over win towards England in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

Kapp starred with each bat and ball because the Proteas ladies clinched an exciting three-wicket victory towards the defending champions to climb to second on the World Cup log.

The Proteas all-rounder claimed her first-ever profession five-wicket haul – taking 5 for 45 to limit England to 235/9.

Opener Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 74 and Kapp contributed a useful 32 with the bat as South Africa chased down the goal with 4 balls to spare.

The Proteas ladies are with out common captain Dane van Niekerk after she suffered a freak harm in January.

Despite the absence of Van Niekerk, the aspect have now received three in three at this 12 months’s event.

Kapp says it could not be attainable with out Van Niekerk’s groundwork over the previous 5 years – their present run of type however.

“With Dane I believe a lot of our performances that’s been put in the last year and a half is because of her,” Kapp advised reporters on Monday.

“She carried this team for a very long time and it’s so sad that she’s not here with us.

“She leaves an enormous void not solely skill-wise however simply to have her across the group. I do know she’s our greatest supporter and cheering for us, and this win was for her.”

At the previous World Cup in 2017, a Van Niekerk-led Proteas side agonisingly fell short by two wickets (with three balls remaining) against England in the semi-final.

Kapp says that their heartbreak of five years ago reignited the side in Monday’s World Cup victory at Bay Oval.

“We knew over the past 10 years that the core group of this squad remains to be collectively and with this World Cup particularly is what we labored in direction of,” said Kapp.

“At the earlier World Cup, we have been extraordinarily dissatisfied with our efficiency towards England and we knew this time round, we now have the crew and are adequate. And fortunately, it got here off for us.”

Two close finishes have come out of their three games, with a six-run victory against Pakistan and the England win coming off the last over.

Kapp believes that the Proteas will only get stronger as they take on hosts New Zealand on Thursday and Australia next Tuesday.

“The first few video games weren’t the kind of cricket that we wished to play. We scraped the runs at present and managed to go over the road. We know that heartbreak we had from that earlier World Cup and we got here with completely different plans and fortunately, it paid off,” said Kapp.

“As of at present, I really feel like this crew goes to get stronger and higher every sport we go on.”

South Africa play New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park from 03:00 SA time.