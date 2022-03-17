Kapp does it again as South Africa trump New Zealand to make it four in four
Amelia Kerr’s three-four and Sophie Devine’s 93 go in useless for New Zealand, who go down for the third time within the event
South Africa 229 for 8 (Wolvaardt 67, Luus 51, Kapp 34*, Amelia Kerr 3-50) beat New Zealand 228 (Devine 93, Amelia Kerr 42, Ismail 3-27, Khaka 3-31, Kapp 2-44) by two wickets
Cue chaos.
Mackay was tasked with the ultimate over. Off the primary ball, Kapp slog-swept her for 4. Off the second, she ran a single to long-on, after which met Khaka mid-pitch for a prolonged dialog. With scores stage, Khaka went on the again foot to punch Mackay to mid-off for a fast scramble to finish the win because the dressing room erupted in pleasure.
Kapp sank to her haunches in aid. “I’m tired,” she informed the tv interviewee afterwards. So have been New Zealand, after they got here again effectively, however not effectively sufficient.
In the tip, New Zealand did not have sufficient runs to play with after they have been stored to 228 on an excellent Seddon Park pitch. South Africa’s assault discovered swing early after which took tempo off the ball to immediate a lower-order collapse. New Zealand misplaced six wickets for 30 runs in 46 balls, and didn’t bat out their 50 overs.
Devine fell seven runs wanting a second century at this World Cup and put New Zealand able to push for an enormous rating. She shared in an 81-run stand for the second wicket with Amelia Kerr and 80 for the fourth wicket with Maddy Green, however New Zealand couldn’t get away from South Africa’s quicks. Ismail struck on the prime and backside of the innings, Khaka had two catches dropped however nonetheless completed with three wickets, whereas Kapp took two wickets in two balls on the dying to cap off a dominant efficiency from the quicks.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo’s South Africa correspondent