Kapp-inspired Proteas pass biggest World Cup test, edge England in thrilling chase | Sport

South Africa handed their greatest take a look at of the Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand up to now, beating defending champions England in an exciting last over conflict in Mount Maunganui on Monday morning (SA time).

In a rematch of the 2017 World Cup semi-final, which England received, the Proteas efficiently hunted down the 236 they wanted for victory in what’s their highest ever run chase on the world showpiece.

SCORECARD | Proteas v England

More importantly, this consequence confirms that the Proteas are a aspect able to profitable from tough positions, and that they’ll make a play deep into this match.

It was tense all through, and England have been barely forward within the contest for almost all of South Africa’s chase, however there was each character and composure in a efficiency that was led by the heroics of Marizanne Kapp (5/45 and 32 off 42) and Laura Wolvaardt (77 off 101).

In the top, the Proteas received residence with 4 balls to spare after England had posted 235/9 from their 50 overs.

They received by three wickets, with Trisha Chetty (13* off 13) hitting the profitable runs.

There was considerably of a shock on the toss when the Proteas, unchanged from their win over Pakistan on Friday, opted to bowl first.

When England have been decreased to 19/2 inside six overs because of a double strike from Kapp, nonetheless, it seemed just like the Proteas have been on their approach.

Masabata Klaas then had the harmful Nat Sciver (16 off 24) out within the twelfth over, and with the scoreboard studying 42/3 at that stage, the Proteas have been on the entrance foot.

England recovered with an excellent 107-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Tammy Beaumont (62 of 97) and Amy Jones (53 off 74).

It did not assist, although, that the Proteas misplaced their star bowler Shabnim Ismail to what was later confirmed as a toe damage after she had bowled simply simply 5 overs.

As Ismail limped off the sphere, there would have been grave considerations within the South African camp with the remainder of the match in thoughts, and they are going to be hoping for excellent news within the coming days.

In Ismail’s absence, Kapp stepped up, coming again sturdy for her spell on the back-end of the innings to complete with figures of 5/45 (10).

There have been additionally notable contributions from Klaas (2/23 in 8) and Chloe Tryon (0/44 in 10), however England would have been happy wit their 235/9 that left South Africa needing to publish their highest rating of the match up to now for victory.

Lizelle Lee failed for the second time in a row and was out for simply 9 (15) when she tried to heave Anya Shrubsole over midwicket however was bowled as an alternative, whereas the under-pressure Tazmin Brits was good for 23 (46) earlier than she was dismissed, leaving the Proteas on 74/2 after 19 overs.

Wolvaardt, in the meantime, was having fun with some success and was dropped twice whereas she additionally survived a missed stumping.

She made England pay, and mixed with skipper Sune Luus for a 73-run stand for the third wicket that got here off 92 balls and received South Africa right into a place the place they might have backed themselves to recover from the road.

Luus (36 off 49) and Wolvaardt (77 off 101) then fell in fast succession because the momentum shifted in England’s favour as soon as extra.

Mignon du Preez (8 of 14) didn’t final lengthy, and going into the final eight overs South Africa wanted 45 from 48 with Kapp and Tryon on the crease.

Tryon, South Africa’s finisher, was then run out for 15 (13) in probably the most unlucky vogue when Kapp blasted one again in the direction of the non-striker’s finish as Katherine Brunt received fingers on the ball earlier than it crashed into the stumps.

When Kapp was out lbw, South Africa wanted 10 off 10 with Chetty and the injured Ismail on the crease.

It made for probably the most dramatic of endings, however the Proteas have been comparatively snug ultimately.

Scores in short:

England 235/9 (Beaumont 62, Jones 53, Kapp 5/45, Klaas 2/23)

SA 236/7 (Wolvaardt 77, Luus 36, Kapp 32, Shrubsole 2/34)

SA received by three wickets with 4 balls to spare