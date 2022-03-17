Kapp the star as Proteas win another World Cup blockbuster, remain undefeated | Sport

Marizanne Kapp was the hero for the Proteas once more on Thursday, hitting 36* (35) in Hamilton to see her facet residence in yet one more ultimate over thriller towards New Zealand on the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

There was stress and panic in one other run chase drenched in drama because the Proteas misplaced their composure alongside the way in which.

Kapp, nevertheless, was the right stability between calm and intent, and she or he obtained the job carried out in what’s an early contender for match of the match.

It is South Africa’s fourth win in a row, they usually stay the one undefeated facet within the competitors alongside Australia.

Heading into the ultimate over, South Africa wanted six to win with two wickets in hand as Kapp smashed the ball to the fence and put the sport to mattress. In the tip, they obtained residence with three balls to spare.

Chasing 229 for victory, the Proteas appeared to be cruising with Laura Wolvaardt (67 off 94) and captain Sune Luus (51 off 73) combining for an 88-run stand that appeared to be sufficient.

SCORECARD | NZ v Proteas

A middle-order wobble – all too acquainted to South African followers at World Cups – then made for a end that was far nearer than it wanted to be.

New Zealand gained the toss and selected to bat first, and their 228 all out in 47.5 overs left the Proteas with one other testing run chase after their ultimate over thriller towards England that noticed them chase down 236 on Monday.

Hosts New Zealand, like England, are preventing for his or her place within the match semi-finals and it meant they have been determined all through this conflict.

An excellent 93 (101) from skipper Sophie Devine was the standout efficiency, setting the tone and giving New Zealand an actual likelihood.

For South Africa, it was the seam trio of Shabnim Ismail (3/27 in 9), Marizanne Kapp (2/44 in 10) and Ayabonga Khaka (3/31 in 8.5) who once more shone brightest.

A shoulder damage to the fourth seamer within the line-up, Masabata Klaas (0/19 in 2) meant that skipper Luus needed to bowl herself for eight overs (1/48), whereas part-time spinner Chloe Tryon bowled a full spell for 0/58 (10).

New Zealand at one stage have been 168/3 within the thirty sixth over and would have been eyeing a giant rating, however a collapse on the back-end of the innings introduced South Africa proper again into it.

Considering the damage to Klaas, and what scores the Proteas have posted within the competitors to date, Luus would have been happy with the hassle within the discipline and assured that the Proteas may chase down the runs.

Lizelle Lee, who has not fired but, began off the chase with Wolvaardt and appeared to be in good contact earlier than a puzzling run-out price her.

Wolvaardt had executed a trademark drive via the covers that was hauled in earlier than the boundary rope, and she or he turned for the third. Lee, in the meantime, was in two minds and stopped and began earlier than committing, however her dive left her agonisingly brief and she or he was out for 17 (23).

That introduced Tazmin Brits, beneath stress to play an innings of substance, to the wicket and whereas she did show some indicators of why she has been backed in all 4 fixtures to date, it was sadly one other failure.

Brits was out stumped to leg-spinner Amelia Kerr (3/50 in 10), departing for 18 (38) as Luus joined Wolvaardt and the run chase started to look awfully just like that towards England.

Together, Wolvaardt and Luus have been excellent, rotating the strike and dispatching the dangerous balls. During their 88-run stand for the third wicket, the New Zealand heads began dropping and at 161/2, the Proteas have been cruising.

Cricket, although, is usually not that easy and the 21-year-old Kerr was about to vary the sport.

She had Wolvaardt (67 off 94) trapped lbw after which eliminated former captain Mignon du Preez (1 off 5), and abruptly New Zealand had catapulted themselves again into rivalry.

When Luus (51 off 73) was caught behind off Hannah Rowe (1/32 in 10), the Proteas had slipped to 170/5, dropping three wickets for simply 9 runs.

That left Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon collectively within the cauldron, and heading into the final 5 overs the Proteas wanted 31 off 30.

Tryon (14 off 17) then had a rush of blood to the top, hitting off-spinner Frances Mackay down deep midwicket’s throat, and when she departed New Zealand emerged as favourites.

Kapp was South Africa’s key, and with Trish Chetty the equation was 18 runs off 18 balls for South Africa to maintain their undefeated streak intact.

Chetty then hit one straight into the Hamilton evening sky off Mackay, who took a tidy catch off her personal bowling, and Ismail walked out to the center with all of it to do.

She did not final lengthy, and was clear bowled for 4 (5) by Devine with South African needing 12 off 10 as Khaka entered the fray.

Kapp was South Africa’s hero, smashing the primary ball of the final over for a boundary, leaving the Proteas needing two from 5.

Scores briefly:

NZ 228 all out (Devine 93, Kerr 42, Ismail 3/27, Khaka 3/31)

SA 229/8 in 49.3 (Wolvaardt 67, Luus 51, Kapp 34* Kerr 3/50)

SA gained by 2 wickets with 0.3 overs remaining