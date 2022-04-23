Kaprizov, Fiala Set Franchise Bests, Wild Beat Kraken, 6-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a aim and three assists to develop into the primary participant in Minnesota franchise historical past with not less than 100 factors in a season, and the Wild established 4 franchise data and tied one other in beating Seattle 6-3 Friday night time.

Joel Eriksson Ek had two targets and an help, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman and Nicolas Deslauriers additionally scored, and Kevin Fiala had a team-record 5 assists for Minnesota, which additionally established all-time bests with its fiftieth win and 107 factors.

“There were a lot of different things that happened tonight as far as individual milestones and all that kind of stuff. But our group doesn’t really care about that,” stated Wild coach Dean Evason. “Kirill and Kevin were more excited when D-Lo scored than anything, right? That shows you the group is really tight and playing for the right reasons.”

Marc-Andre Fleury overcame an early gaffe and had 25 saves to enhance to 7-1-0 since being acquired from Chicago on the commerce deadline.

Daniel Sprong and Yanni Gourde scored early for Seattle, which noticed its season-high three game-winning streak finish. Philipp Grubauer completed with 29 saves.

Matty Beniers additionally scored for the Kraken to develop into the primary rookie to start his NHL profession with factors in 5 consecutive video games since New Jersey’s Ty Smith Jan. 14-24, 2021.

Tying his career-high with 4 factors, Kaprizov has 45 targets and 56 assists for the Wild, winners of 4 straight and 7-0-2 of their previous 9 video games. Minnesota is 16-1-3 in its previous 20 outings, outscoring opponents 77-48 whereas scoring not less than three targets in 18 of these video games.

“For me, obviously it’s a huge accomplishment … but at the end of the day, we need to focus, we have playoffs coming up and it’s about getting better every single game and continuing this momentum,” Kaprizov stated via an interpreter.

The Wild are 12-0-1 up to now 13 dwelling video games, tying a workforce report for consecutive factors. It went 10-0-3 from Dec. 27, 2017, to Feb. 13, 2018.

Minnesota, which holds a two-point benefit over St. Louis for second place within the Central Division, is 29-6-2 at Xcel Energy Center. The groups are locked right into a first-round playoff matchup.

Down 2-1 after one interval, Fiala attracted three defenders earlier than feeding Eriksson Ek for his second aim of the sport early within the second.

Minnesota then scored 4 instances in a 7:37 stretch.

Kaprizov redirected Fiala’s shot previous Grubauer, and Hartman scored brief facet to make it 4-2. Fiala and Kaprizov acquired assists on Zuccarello’s aim earlier than Deslauriers scored on his personal rebound.

Kaprizov and Zuccarello targets got here on the ability play, as did Eriksson Ek’s first aim. The Wild tied a season-high with three man-advantage targets.

“The second period they were a team that was playing for a playoff position and seeding, and they played for real. We played 20 minutes of shinny hockey. That’s the bottom line,” stated Seattle coach Dave Hakstol, who was most displeased with dangerous turnovers.

“I think a lot of their offense was self-inflicted. We kind of gave it to them,” Beniers stated.

Fiala is on a four-game multi-point streak and has 9 targets and 12 assists in a nine-game scoring stretch.

“If you’re a player and you think about the points stuff, the points are not coming,” Fiala stated. “I just come here have fun with the guys try to play the game like in present you know, instinct and, and everything settles.”

Matt Boldy had an help to increase his official career-high level streak to eight video games, surpassing Marian Gaborik’s rookie report of seven. Boldy has factors in his final 10 video games; nevertheless, he missed 4 video games with an harm after the primary two.

NOTES: Zuccarello (decrease physique) didn’t play within the third interval and won’t play Sunday as a precautionary measure. … Minnesota C Tyson Jost (decrease physique) returned after lacking three video games. … Seattle signed D Ryker Evans to a three-year, entry-level contract. The workforce’s second-round choose within the 2021 Draft, Evans had Western Hockey League profession highs with 14 targets, 47 assists and 61 factors this season.

UP NEXT

Kraken: At Dallas on Saturday.

Wild: At Nashville on Sunday.

