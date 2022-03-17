Kaprizov Scores Twice As Wild Beat Bruins 4-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Jordan Greenway broke a third-period tie because the Minnesota Wild held on for a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday evening.

Ryan Hartman added an empty-netter, his twenty fourth purpose of the season, with 4.9 seconds remaining to seal the win.

READ MORE: ‘It Feels Personal’: Boston Woman Traveling To Romania To Help Ukrainian Refugees

After Minnesota had a couple of beauty on web throughout a shift from its third line, Greenway beat a sprawling Jeremy Swayman from the slot on the 7:56 mark of the third. It was Greenway’s sixth purpose of the season and second in two video games.

Greenway’s purpose got here after Boston climbed again from a 2-0 deficit following a pair of objectives by Kaprizov. Craig Smith put the Bruins on the board late within the first interval, and Brad Marchand’s power-play purpose evened the rating within the second.

Kaprizov, the expert second-year winger, fired a rocket from the purpose in the course of the Wild’s first energy play for the primary of his two objectives. He added to his whole later within the interval when he break up two defenders on a breakaway following an extended go from linemate Mats Zuccarello.

It was Kaprizov’s sixth multigoal sport of the season, with three coming in his final seven video games. He had his eight-game level streak snapped Sunday. Kaprizov has a team-high 32 objectives on the season.

Cam Talbot made 24 saves to get the win. Swayman stopped 30 pictures within the loss.

Minnesota defensemen Jared Spurgeon and Alex Goligoski every had two assists. Both assisted on Greenway’s go-ahead purpose within the third.

READ MORE: Economists Say Fed Interest Rate Hike Is Right Move For Inflation

Boston was with out captain Patrice Bergeron, who might be out not less than two video games as a result of threat of an infection in a earlier arm harm. Bergeron has 17 objectives and 28 assists in 56 video games this season for the Bruins.

The loss snapped a three-game profitable streak for Boston.

Tyson Jost made his Wild debut after he was acquired in a commerce Tuesday from Colorado. Minnesota dealt ahead Nico Sturm to get Jost, who centered the fourth line.

NOTES: With Bergeron out, Boston recalled ahead Jack Studnicka from Providence of the AHL however he didn’t arrive in time for the sport. … With his first-period help on Kaprizov’s purpose, Zuccarello tied his profession excessive for factors with 61 set in the course of the 2014-15 season with the New York Rangers.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Play at Winnipeg on Friday.

Wild: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the third sport of a nine-game homestand.

MORE NEWS: Boston Plans To Replace Historic Gas Lamps With Energy-Saving LED Lights

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)